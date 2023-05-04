Taylor Swift Is Dating The 1975 Frontman Matty Healy -- And They're Already ‘Madly In Love’?!

Love is in the air for… Taylor Swift and Matty Healy?!

As you know by now, news broke last month that the 33-year-old singer ended her relationship with her boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn. Ever since the breakup news, there has been a ton of speculation over whether or not she has already moved on with Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso – who hasn’t been shy about fueling those dating rumors. But was the 41-year-old racer just messing with the Swifties? It seems like it because now The Sun claims that Taylor is seeing Matty from The 1975!

And get this! A source close to the Karma songstress shared that the rumored couple are already head over heels for each other and want to make their romance public at her shows in Nashville this weekend (!!!), saying:

“She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

Related: Taylor Deletes Post & Links To Song About Ex Joe Alwyn!

What?! Although the news of Taylor’s breakup with Joe dropped in April, the insider made it clear that there were zero overlaps between her relationships with the two Brits:

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover. Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again.”

They added:

“But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers.”

That is for sure! Before they became an item, Matty previously revealed The 1975 worked with The Cats star on her album Midnights – but their track never made it on the final version. Taylor also joined him on stage at The O2 in London for night one of his band’s At Their Very Best Tour in January to perform The City and Anti-Hero. During the night, the artist even took a moment to call Tay “the queen.” Was this moment that their feelings for each other started to blossom?!

Despite keeping her relationship with Joe super private, it sounds like she’s taking a different approach this time around! The Sun source said Taylor doesn’t plan on hiding her love for Matty, saying:

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”

Whoa! We guess everyone will have to keep their eyes peeled for any sightings of Matty at her concert this weekend! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised by the latest dating rumors? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube, GQ/YouTube]