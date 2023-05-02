Taylor Swift DELETES Post & Links To Song About Ex-Boyfriend Joe Alwyn!

Taylor Swift is up to some spring cleaning on Instagram!

As you know, the pop star called it quits with her ex-beau Joe Alwyn at the start of her Eras Tour. Neither of them have made a formal statement in regards to the breakup rumors, but with the 33-year-old’s cryptic “Easter eggs” she loves to drop for fans, she’s definitely sending a few messages hinting at confirmation!

The Anti Hero hitmaker has been seen out and about looking great a few times since the split — she even went as far to give what Swifties are calling a surefire sign things are donezo during one of her concerts. Then her besties unfollowed The Favourite alum. And if that wasn’t enough proof for you, now she’s deleted one of her posts about him!

Fans noticed over the weekend the singer’s Insta page was looking a little empty after she deleted the explanation video for her song Lavender Haze, as well as removed the link to the song from her bio.

Ch-ch-check out the music video (below):

The opening track from her tenth album Midnights was very significant to her relationship with Joe, as she explained in the now-deleted video. While discussing writing the song, she had said:

“I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool. And it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s, where they would just describe being in love. If you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful.”

Tay Tay took inspiration from her own six-year relationship and how she felt that “all-encompassing love glow” with her actor ex-boyfriend. In the second half of the video, she explained how important it was for them to ignore outside opinions:

“I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media. And if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it. Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Sadly, it seems the Midnight Rain songstress and her British beau spent so much time ignoring the outward opinions, they didn’t focus on the ones coming from inside the house. Allegedly, Taylor broke it off with Joe because he wasn’t able to handle her “superstar persona” — who she really was after lockdown.

We guess she’s out of that lavender haze now… Reactions, Perezcious readers?

