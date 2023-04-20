Taylor Swift’s Friends UNFOLLOW Joe Alwyn In Droves After Split!

Taking sides!

Several of Taylor Swift’s closest friends all unfollowed her ex Joe Alwyn in the span of a few hours. What does this mean?!

Eagle-eyed fans first spotted the inneresting social media activity late on Wednesday evening. According to an eyewitness on Twitter, the pop star was spotted out to dinner at Casa Cipriani with her longtime besties Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in New York City. Shortly after, the Deadpool star stopped following the Conversations with Friends lead on Instagram — which is pretty telling! Last year, Ryan gushed about Joe for a piece in TIME 100, and now he’s suddenly unfollowing him! Seems like he’s taking T-Swift’s side in the breakup!

Reacting to this sighting, one fan tweeted:

“not ryan reynolds unfollowing joe alwyn after going on dinner with taylor and blake on nyc tonight he knows things and it seems like they’re not good …”

Interestingly, he wasn’t the only one to cut ties with the English actor. The singer’s brother Austin Swift and all three members of HAIM also unfollowed him within a few hours of each other! WHAT DO THEY KNOW?!?

Is this just them showing their loyalty to the Anti-Hero artist? Or did TayTay just spill some scalding hot tea that led them to click unfollow?? If we had to guess, one theory is that Taylor might have confirmed DeuxMoi‘s report that she believes Joe was the one to leak the breakup news. Seems like plenty of reason to unfollow him, if you ask us! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Send us your theories (below)!

