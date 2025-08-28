Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift 'Beyond Disgusted' By Adult Star Bonnie Blue's Comments About Travis Kelce: SOURCE

Taylor Swift 'Beyond Disgusted' By Adult Star Bonnie Blue Saying She Could Steal Travis Kelce: SOURCE

Do NOT talk about Taylor Swift’s man!

The Love Story singer is reportedly “beyond disgusted” after adult film star Bonnie Blue said some pretty out of pocket comments about Travis Kelce. During her documentary 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, the former OnlyFans content creator sounded off on the Kansas City Chiefs star, declaring:

“I quite like Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. I think he’s quite hot. Quite good with his hands as well. I quite enjoy watching him on the pitch.”

Innocent enough. We call it the field over here, but otherwise… But Bonnie took things a step further when asked if she could steal the pro athlete away from Taylor:

“One hundred percent. We’re both blonde. She sings and I have all the talent so I say I would win over Taylor Swift.”

She. Did. NOT!

Related: How Blake Lively Reacted To Ex-BFF Taylor Swift’s Engagement News!

Supposedly Tay is furious! On Tuesday, an insider told RadarOnline the pop star is appalled by Bonnie’s “grotesque publicity stunt” to try and collect clout off her engagement:

“Taylor has worked too hard for her art to be tainted by vulgar sideshows like Bonnie Blue. She was disgusted that someone would use her name to get themselves into headline[s]. This was supposed to be her moment, and instead she’s ended up reading headlines about a porn star.”

Hmm. We’re pretty sure this is still her moment…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

A second insider added:

“Taylor is embarrassed and upset — she thinks it’s sleazy, and she wants no part of it. Taylor will rise above it, but she’s angry that something so crass intruded on a career milestone.”

Well, the two ladies certainly have different target audiences… Ha! As for whether Taylor TRULY feels this way, we don’t know if we buy it.

We’re sure she wouldn’t approve exactly, but we also know she brushes off all the nonsense like this! This is a woman who deals with nasty headlines for a living. For the most part, she ignores it all! Or laughs it off now that she’s with Travis!

This could, however, be someone in her camp — not Tay herself — who’s “disgusted” on her behalf, and letting everyone know. Taylor though? She probably doesn’t even concern herself with someone like Bonnie Blue… Let alone even know who she is!

Thoughts??

[Images via Bonnie Blue/Instagram & Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]

Aug 28, 2025 15:15pm PDT

