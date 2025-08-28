How Blake Lively Reacted To Ex-BFF Taylor Swift’s Engagement News!

Taylor Swift has been showered with love ever since announcing her engagement to Travis Kelce, even from some former friends like Karlie Kloss! But one friend has been noticeably silent: Blake Lively!

The ex-besties have been on the outs ever since Blake dragged Taylor into her It Ends With Us legal battle against Justin Baldoni. The songwriter has reportedly cut the Gossip Girl star off completely, ignoring all attempts at communication. And because of that, Blake chose to do NOTHING after learning of the engagement!

According to a DailyMail.com insider on Wednesday, Blake never liked the post and hasn’t gotten in touch in private:

“Blake didn’t reach out [following the engagement announcement] and isn’t going to. This isn’t the time.”

Damn. That shows they’re really done. The source added:

“What would be the point of reaching out now? It really makes no sense. [Lively] has bigger fish to fry.”

The A Simple Favor lead “doesn’t talk about Taylor at all” these days and certainly doesn’t find it helpful to think about what could’ve been had they never gotten entangled in this rift. It’s not just because it might make her sad — it sounds like she knows there’s NO hope for her! Speculating on the upcoming wedding, the source dished:

“This is something that we would’ve talked about in the past, like what was going to happen, if she was going to be in the wedding, what that would look like. All of that. But now, it’s just silence. There’s no ‘will she or won’t she’ about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won’t. She knows that, and I don’t think she particularly wants to talk about that.”

Oof. They used to be SO close, even as recently as last year! The Anti-Hero artist is also the godmother of Blake and Ryan Reynolds‘ kids. So, to see it come to this has to hurt like hell for the Betty Buzz founder.

To make matters worse? Taylor kinda stole Blake’s thunder! The engagement news dropped one day after Blake’s 38th birthday — and fans may have noticed she was still reposting birthday wishes to her IG Story amid the frenzy of the proposal news. She was doing her best to block out the noise!

The source said Taylor’s announcement wasn’t a concern for the actress, who isn’t “sitting home obsessing about Taylor getting engaged” because “she’s got her own life to focus on.” We bet it was still annoying to see the couple plastered all over social media! It was pretty much unavoidable!

Seems like Blake’s finally gotten the message, though. This friendship is over, at least for now…

