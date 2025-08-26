Got A Tip?

WHEN Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Actually Get Engaged?!? We Think We Have The Answer...

When did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get engaged

We’re so happy to hear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are finally engaged for real! But when did this magical event  actually go down??

They posted the joint Instagram announcement on Tuesday morning, sure, but who knows when it actually happened, right? The pics don’t have those little old vintage orange dates stamped on ’em. (Though the color would be pretty perfect…) We do have something though…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Trav got a major haircut just a few weeks ago. He was rocking slightly longer hair, but he shaved it all off just before heading to Kansas City Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri for three straight weeks. (We mean STRAIGHT — he had to bunk in a dorm room for the duration! They’re serious about their training camp!) That began on July 22. It makes sense to cut his hair short before getting in that grueling heat.

Photos: Taylor Swift Engagement Ring Details! OMG Travis Did GOOD!!!

We know he cut his hair at least a few days before that because it was short in the surprise album announcement episode of New Heights. That aired during training camp, meaning it was filmed right beforehand.

OK, so the engagement had to be in the last month or so, we know that for sure. But was it before the podcast episode?

We actually don’t think so! Now this is really getting into the nitty gritty, but… Did you notice Trav’s tan in the engagement pics? Look at the arms. They’re just a liiiiitttle bit darker than usual? A bit more freckly? Maybe?

Travis Kelce Taylor Swift engagement photo main
(c) Taylor Swift/Instagram
Taylor Swift watch and engagement ring
(c) Taylor Swift/Instagram

As if… he’s been baking out in the St. Joe sun for three weeks? See, we’re thinking this was after training camp. We’re actually thinking this was in the past week!

Here’s a photo of Trav at the premiere of ESPN‘s The Kingdom docuseries on August 24. Notice the fade recently touched up? How perfectly trim he looks? And just a touch toasted by the sun?

Travis Kelce on August 24 2025
(c) MEGA/WENN

We’re guessing this is just a couple days out from the proposal. Trav played in the preseason game at Arrowhead on Friday. So maybe he was free on Saturday? Sunday?

That’s our guess, anyway. It happened this past weekend, and it was Travis, in the garden, with the engagement ring. But if you have more clues to add, by all means let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]

Aug 26, 2025

