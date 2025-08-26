The Internet Reacts To Taylor Swift Getting Engaged To Travis Kelce: 'I Believe In Love Again'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, and fans couldn’t be happier for them!
The couple dropped the shocking joint announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing several pictures from when he got down on one knee and popped the question in the middle of a beautiful garden! Check out the stunning photos (below), including one of the massive rock on that finger:
Swifties were quick to react to the amazing news online! They’ve waited a long time to see this moment, and it is finally here! So, they are naturally over the moon and freaking out! See some of the reactions (below):
“Taylor Swift is getting married. It’s someday. She found someone who actually treats her well.”
“not to be parasocial but hearing that taylor swift is engaged genuinely made me so happy like.. she’s marrying the man she’s been writing songs about since she was a teenager immmmm ”
“I AM CRYING THIS IS SO PERFECT. THIS IS EVERYTHING. ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING. TAYLOR DESERVES THE WORLD. I AM HOWLING”
“i honestly never knew what kind of ring taylor would go for but now that i see it, it’s like oh, of course that’s taylor swift’s engagement ring. it’s so quintessentially her. it’s perfect”
“taylor is finally living her fairytale dreams that she would write songs about as a teenager someone SEDATE ME”
“TAYLOR ALISON SWIFT IS GETTING MARRIED. TAYLOR ALISON SWIFT IS GETTING MARRIED!!!”
“I’m excited about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged as if they’re my own parents.”
“you want me to work? taylor swift just told the world she is engaged to be married and you want me to work?”
“selena gomez and taylor swift getting engaged in the past year is actually the most personal news of my life. you don’t get it.”
“the eras tour got taylor swift her masters AND her husband that’s crazy”
“you think you’re over being parasocial and then you’re crying because taylor swift is getting married”
“I GO ON LUNCH BREAK FOR WORK AND I COME BACK TO TAYLOR SWIFT ENGAGED????”
“growing up with taylor swift and now witnessing this chapter feels like watching a best friend find her forever and i’m sitting here in a puddle of tears. my heart is so full <3”
“‘you look happier’ yes taylor swift is engaged after years of dreaming about fairytales and happy endings and someone who will sweep her off her feet and she’s finally getting it”
“i’m so shocked she told us like i’m being so serious i assumed she would secretly get married and just hint at it in her music for the rest of her life”
“Taylor Swift got engaged to a man that loves her so loudly and adores her and is proud of her and suddenly, I think I believe in love again .”
We bet a lot of people do now, too! You can check out more reactions (below):
every swiftie in the world right now pic.twitter.com/7g5sNIf18T
— ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) August 26, 2025
like you have to stand up and applaud THIS IS INSANE pic.twitter.com/FsLgbr2bqB
— kaia❤️???? (@kaiamal13) August 26, 2025
SCOTT SWIFT WILL BE THROWING GUITAR PICKS INSTEAD OF ROSE PETALS AT THE WEDDING
— ❤️????Courtney & Hadley ❤️???? (@CourtneySong_) August 26, 2025
This is officially the funniest social media post of all time ???????????? pic.twitter.com/w0ckH7q8YB
— Dina ❤️???? | Eras 8/7 | Bite Me 10/17 (@hadestwnlovebot) August 26, 2025
I AM SO HAPPY FOR A STRANGER
— Megan Moroney (@_megmoroney) August 26, 2025
never in my life did i think i would find out about taylor swift getting engaged via ESPN notification pic.twitter.com/pI6CrDTI6I
— scout (@kendallscout) August 26, 2025
the concept of taylor swift just casually announcing her engagement at 1 pm on a tuesday pic.twitter.com/6IuWD2zdiB
— ak ౨ৎ (@rapunzelrry) August 26, 2025
so happy for our close and personal friend Taylor Swift! pic.twitter.com/mWN9JqRLZ0
— ❤️???? Taylor Swift Tour Updates (@TS13ontour) August 26, 2025
Sprinting through my office to tell everyone that Taylor Swift is engaged. pic.twitter.com/ijJDolN8jr
— Dane McDonald (@TheDaneMcDonald) August 26, 2025
Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married ???? pic.twitter.com/gRRyTc9chD
— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) August 26, 2025
the lover era prophecy fulfilled ???? pic.twitter.com/7chdvLdWgf
— Katie Kraynak (@KraynakKatie) August 26, 2025
caitlin clark in 2023 when asked how long taylor swift and travis kelce will last:
“they’re gonna get married.”
ok oracle of apollo! pic.twitter.com/CEA4sDw1uD
— cc akgae (@clrkszn) August 26, 2025
he knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said marry me taylor swift you never have to be alone!! i love you and that's all i really know!!! pic.twitter.com/6L1SE7xshX
— Hannah ❤️???? (@hantalkstaylor) August 26, 2025
how it started how it’s going ???? pic.twitter.com/sj9sSonG5h
— Taylor Swift Brasil (@taylorswiftbr) August 26, 2025
This man had a dream and a friendship bracelet! Look at him now! We’re so thrilled for Travis and Taylor!
What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you also so excited about this huge life update for Tayvis? Sound OFF in the comments below!
