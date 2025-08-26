The Internet Reacts To Taylor Swift Getting Engaged To Travis Kelce: 'I Believe In Love Again'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, and fans couldn’t be happier for them!

The couple dropped the shocking joint announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing several pictures from when he got down on one knee and popped the question in the middle of a beautiful garden! Check out the stunning photos (below), including one of the massive rock on that finger:

OMG!!!

Swifties were quick to react to the amazing news online! They’ve waited a long time to see this moment, and it is finally here! So, they are naturally over the moon and freaking out! See some of the reactions (below):

“Taylor Swift is getting married. It’s someday. She found someone who actually treats her well.”

“not to be parasocial but hearing that taylor swift is engaged genuinely made me so happy like.. she’s marrying the man she’s been writing songs about since she was a teenager immmmm ”

“I AM CRYING THIS IS SO PERFECT. THIS IS EVERYTHING. ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING. TAYLOR DESERVES THE WORLD. I AM HOWLING”

“i honestly never knew what kind of ring taylor would go for but now that i see it, it’s like oh, of course that’s taylor swift’s engagement ring. it’s so quintessentially her. it’s perfect”

“taylor is finally living her fairytale dreams that she would write songs about as a teenager someone SEDATE ME”

“TAYLOR ALISON SWIFT IS GETTING MARRIED. TAYLOR ALISON SWIFT IS GETTING MARRIED!!!”

“I’m excited about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged as if they’re my own parents.”

“you want me to work? taylor swift just told the world she is engaged to be married and you want me to work?”

“selena gomez and taylor swift getting engaged in the past year is actually the most personal news of my life. you don’t get it.”

“the eras tour got taylor swift her masters AND her husband that’s crazy”

“you think you’re over being parasocial and then you’re crying because taylor swift is getting married”

“I GO ON LUNCH BREAK FOR WORK AND I COME BACK TO TAYLOR SWIFT ENGAGED????”

“growing up with taylor swift and now witnessing this chapter feels like watching a best friend find her forever and i’m sitting here in a puddle of tears. my heart is so full <3”

“‘you look happier’ yes taylor swift is engaged after years of dreaming about fairytales and happy endings and someone who will sweep her off her feet and she’s finally getting it”

“i’m so shocked she told us like i’m being so serious i assumed she would secretly get married and just hint at it in her music for the rest of her life”

“Taylor Swift got engaged to a man that loves her so loudly and adores her and is proud of her and suddenly, I think I believe in love again .”