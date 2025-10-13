Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Steals The Show As She Attends Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Game!

Taylor Swift was finally back in the suite!

The pop star made her first appearance during Travis Kelce‘s Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday! Despite having to keep a low profile during previous games due to increased threats following Charlie Kirk‘s death, the singer was seen hanging out with Donna and Ed Kelce in the private box!

For the first time this season, cameras also cut to her during NBC‘s Sunday Night Football, showing her chatting up Ed and basketballer Caitlin Clark. As she hugged her future father-in-law, her engagement ring from the tight end was on full display! You hardly had to look for it — it was sparkling so much in the light, it was unmissable!! Check it out!

Just 3 New Heights guests chopping it up at the game pic.twitter.com/jbMCVqIknV — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 13, 2025

OMG!

That ring is really iconic!

So nice to see Taylor getting back to normal after a little scare! She must’ve been the team’s lucky charm since they ultimately beat the Detroit Lions!

