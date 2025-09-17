Taylor Swift Terrified Of Very Real 'Threats' After Charlie Kirk Murder!

Taylor Swift is on high alert after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

As Perezcious readers know, the right-wing activist was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University earlier this month. The political violence has rattled many — the pop star included.

On Sunday, the Fortnight artist attended the Kansas City Chiefs game — only, it was not her usual high-profile appearance! She was ushered into Arrowhead Stadium behind what appeared to be a bulletproof shield. And once she got to her seat, cameras never cut to her in her private suite. The privacy sparked many wild theories among fans who wondered if this had something to do with her album promo or pregnancy rumors. Yet, many saw this as a sign she and the team were being extra cautious in light of recent events.

Now, sources in the know are speaking out and sharing just what caused this low-profile outing. Speaking to DailyMail.com on Wednesday, an insider revealed the Turning Point USA founder’s death was the motivation for the increased privacy:

“If someone is going to do a tit-for-tat for Charlie Kirk, Taylor is a pretty logical choice. They used the screen to keep her safe. They have used that screen before, but usually it is for the President or someone like that, not a celebrity. But this was a weird week.”

A second insider added that nobody in Taylor’s orbit is “taking any chances” when it comes to her safety — especially not after she’s faced so many threats! Oh no! They explained:

“Taylor had concerns because she has received hate mail from the same kinds of extreme groups. Charlie’s murder, and the weirdness with her stalkers, is why she will take serious measures to increase her security and only a core group of people know what her schedule is.”

They added:

“She was targeted by far-right extremist groups after going against [Donald] Trump [by endorsing Kamala Harris] and there are legitimate concerns about some of the threats that have been made. They aren’t taking any chances.”

Gosh. Scary…

The musician has dealt with lots of security issues over the years, including tons of stalkers who have made disturbing threats and even tried to break into her homes! In 2019, she revealed she carries QuikClot — army-grade bandage dressing “for gunshot or stab wounds” — with her because she’s that worried something could happen. Not to mention her Eras Tour dates had to be canceled in Vienna last summer due to a thwarted terror attack!

Sadly, she and her security team are not being overdramatic. It’s always better to be safe than sorry! Especially since Charlie actually talked about the Grammy winner shortly before his death — and it’s no secret POTUS has never been her biggest fan. You just never know what someone might try to do in retaliation for the shocking murder…

Due to the charged political climate in the country, Taylor’s friends told the outlet she “just wants to be safe.” Another confidant shared:

“She took these precautions because the world right now is totally screwed up and she not only wants to protect herself but everyone that she surrounds herself with. To take these precautions now is nothing new, she always has security by her side, and she isn’t going to start taking any chances now.”

It’s gotta be so stressful worrying about stuff like this! We hope she continues to stay safe!

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence

