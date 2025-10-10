Taylor Swift & Blake Lively Saw Each Other 'Very Recently': REPORT

Whoa. Have these two really reconciled?

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have seemingly been estranged for months after the pop star was dragged into the actress’ legal war with Justin Baldoni. Last we heard, the songwriter was giving Blake the silent treatment!

It’s why everyone expected Tay Tay to blast the Gossip Girl star in her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Instead, she released CANCELLED!, a super supportive song about staying loyal to friendships! It could definitely be about Blake, who has since sent her pal an olive branch. AND it looks like the Grammy winner made more positive references to her in her album promo! Even Travis and Jason Kelce are suddenly sharing their love for Blake! So unexpected!

So, where do they stand now? And how the heck did they make amends?? A lot is still unknown, but this does seem to be a recent development!

During Thursday’s episode of the Deux U podcast, DeuxMoi revealed that she heard CANCELLED! *is* about Blake – who is “pleased” with it! The gossip blogger explained:

“[I heard] that song [is] allegedly about Blake Lively and that Blake Lively was pleased with the song because she apparently feels that this is sort of a way to bridge the gap between what has gone on in their friendship over the past year, obviously related to the It Ends with Us lawsuit.”

More importantly, a source told the internet personality that the besties reunited VERY recently – as in within “the past couple weeks,” Deux speculated. She shared her intel:

“Allegedly Blake and Taylor have seen each other, talked to each other. The details are a little bit fuzzy. The person did not feel comfortable sharing the exact details but they said that very recently […] they were in the same place at the same time, together. Maybe other people were there, as well.”

That’s big! Especially since Blake’s It Ends With Us lawsuit is very much still ongoing. The Jane the Virgin star caused controversy last month after his lawyers claimed Taylor had agreed to sit for a deposition, despite no longer being subpoenaed. Taylor’s team slammed the claim, arguing they had only shared potential availability if she was forced to talk. His team failed to obtain a necessary extension on the discovery, though, so she won’t need to.

It’s unclear what brought the ladies together, but Deux’s sources “continue to reiterate Taylor’s love for Blake’s children,” seeing as she’s their godmother, elaborating:

“That would be a reason that she wouldn’t completely shut her [Blake] out of her life forever, even if it means they’re not talking or they didn’t talk for a long period of time.”

It would be huge news if they reconciled! We’ll have to keep an eye out for any more olive branches!

