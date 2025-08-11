Taylor Swift Fans CONVINCED She's Finally Going To Be On Travis Kelce's Podcast This Week! See The Compelling Clues...

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken a lot of big steps in their relationship lately. They’ve done some house hunting together. Trav finally posted pics of the couple on his Instagram. But there’s one place they’ve never gone together…

Yes, despite the New Heights podcast being such a huge part of the couple’s origin story, Taylor has never been a guest. Fans have suspected the Karma singer was in the room making Trav smile before… but she’s never said a word. Is all that about to change?

Trav AND the show shared a promo on Monday for this week’s episode, and it’s a very special one. The caption reads:

“92%ers, we’re coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest”

But it’s not just the all-caps VERY that has Swifties convinced! Look at that silhouette in the thumbnail teasing who it is…

INSTANTLY fans believed they recognized that shape — some just posted freaking out memes, others called the shot!

“I would recognize the silhouette of those bangs from a mile away” “I swear if this isn’t Taylor, I’m gonna scream” “If not Taylor, why Taylor shaped.” “That’s 110% mother I can spot that outline from anywhere”

But it’s not just the silhouette. First, Jason Kelce is clearly wearing Taylor Swift merch. Look at that T-shirt!

Also, look how Trav seems to be looking to his side? Like the guest is seated beside him. Hmm…

Oh, and the show just happens to be dropping on a Wednesday when the date is the 13th?? Tay’s favorite number? So very her!

Another big clue? The very special episode airs at 7 p.m. EST. That’s like 12 hours later than they normally drop these things on Wednesdays. 7 p.m. is primetime, baby. That’s a big show — something they’ve never done before, near as we can tell.

You put all that together, and now fans are wondering if it’s not just that she’s finally guesting… What if she’s using her BF’s show as the outlet to finally announce her next album?!

Everyone has been excited for the next era. Many fans already think it’s going to be orange — because she was wearing an orange, glittery outfit onstage when she said, “See you next era!” Orange and glittery… like the background of the thumbnail. So now Swifties are understandably going wild with the speculation, commenting:

“Why is this ALSO SPARKLY ORANGE?! New era inbound” “and the sparkly orange background too it’s actually happening” “What if she announces TS12 on new heights” “I think we are getting an announcement as soon as this week I’m so excitedddddd” “Is she announcing TS12 on her boyfriends podcast because I’m not emotionally prepared for this” “Is Taylor Swift really going to announce TS12 on New Heights on Wednesday I’m f**king gagged.”

Are they reading too much into it? Because we have to say, we might be totally convinced at this point! LOLz! Guess we’ll see you Wednesday evening with the answer!

