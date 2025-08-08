Got A Tip?

Travis Kelce

The INCREDIBLY Sweet Reason Travis Kelce Never Thinks About Taylor Swift's Exes

Why Travis Kelce Doesnt Think About Taylor Swift Exes

There’s been a surprising amount of talk about one of Taylor Swift‘s exes recently. We mean, who knew anyone was still thinking about Matty Healy?? What a blip by comparison!

You know who’s not thinking about that guy at all? Travis Kelce! In fact, the NFL star never thinks about any of Tay’s “long list of ex-boyfriends.” And the reason why is surprisingly sweet!

It’s not just that the all-star tight end is secure. It’s that he’s enamored! A source told DailyMail.com on Friday:

“Travis is paying zero attention to her exes because he is her present and future.”

Awww! And all those other guys? Their loss is his gain!

“They lost their chance with someone he considers to be perfect, and he is giving her no advice on how to deal with Matty or anyone.”

Damn, y’all! Get you a man who thinks of you and your exes EXACTLY LIKE THAT!

