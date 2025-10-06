Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Engagement: We Found, Without A Doubt, The WORST Reaction... Kristen Doute Gives Birth To Her Baby Girl! Kylie Jenner Revealed Her Boob Job Deets Because Of Timothée Chalamet! Insider Explains... Blake Lively Vows 'To Stand For Every Woman's Right' In First Statement After Defeating Justin Baldoni Lawsuit! Selena Gomez Gets SO Real Discussing Fan Chatter About Her Weight -- And It Makes Us Want To Give Her A Big Hug Meghan Trainor Confirms BIG Plastic Surgery Plans In 2025 -- Here's What She's Getting Done! Blind Item: Disney Knows Best?? Fans Think Luke Wilson Called Kate Beckinsale The C-Word On Movie Set! Margot Robbie Talks Famous Wolf Of Wall Street Nude Scene -- And Why She Was Scared She'd Get ARRESTED After Audition With Leonardo DiCaprio Cardi B Writes Long, Thoughtful, Beautiful Message To Kamala Harris Quote Of The Day! Nicole Kidman's Scenes With Hunky Young Co-Star Were So Hot She Had To Stop -- Because She Didn't Want To 'Orgasm Anymore'

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift BLASTS 'Shockingly Offensive' Theory She's Quitting Music To Be A Tradwife To Travis Kelce!

Fans Fear Taylor Swift Will Quit Music After Marrying Travis Kelce! She Says...

Is Taylor Swift done with being a Showgirl?

That’s what her Swifties were worried about, at least! After announcing her (super romantic) engagement to Travis Kelce, some of her fans were scared she might leave them hanging! That got ramped up after her new album The Life of a Showgirl dropped hints about the future — marriage, babies, driveways with basketball goals… Sounds like the perfect domestic life! And some really think her music won’t have a place in all that when she gets busy with her growing family!

And it gets worse! The theory has REALLY taken off as some politically minded folks have gotten their hooks into it! We’ve seen a lot of very real hot takes about the album that it’s somehow an endorsement of being a conservative tradwife. You know, where a woman’s only job is cooking and having babies! Yes, really! They’re acting as if she was marrying Harrison Butker instead of KillaTrav!

Related: Taylor Releases Insane The Fate Of Ophelia Music Video With PLENTY Of Travis Easter Eggs!

A lot of Tay’s fans are already defending her, but thankfully it didn’t take long for the WI$H LI$T singer to clap back! In her interview on BBC Radio 2 Monday, Tay Tay shut the rumors up definitively! In fact, she called them “shockingly offensive” when host Scott Mills brought up the subject. He said:

“Taylor, don’t tell me this is your last album?”

The Actually Romantic songstress interjected with a “What? No!” — genuinely perplexed why he’d ask — before Scott continued:

“I just saw some fans going, ‘Well, if she’s gonna get married, and then she’s gonna have children, it’s gona be her last album.'”

To which Taylor quickly responded:

“That’s a shockingly offensive thing to say. It’s not why people get married, so they can quit their job.”

Hell yeah, girl! We love that she didn’t just try to reassure her fans, who “love to panic sometimes.” She also did call out that suggesting she would give up music and be a tradwife isn’t just wrong, it’s “shockingly offensive”!

PLEASE, EVERYONE, WE BEG OF YOU! LISTEN TO WHAT SHE IS SAYING THIS TIME!

We can’t believe people are so quick to think she’d be into some “1950s s**t” just because she’s getting married! Watch the moment around the 14:56 timestamp (below):

A big part of the 35-year-old’s whole world is music. She’s spoken so passionately about how writing and creating music is therapeutic for her, as well as something she’s been doing since forever. She’s been through everything from high school, cancellations, sold-out tours, breakups, make-ups, and everything in-between — and STILL did music! Why would she put a stop to that now??

Also, for the record… tradwives don’t build their empire and make their first billion, then settle down and have kids. Some of y’all really need to learn that people choosing how to live their lives is freedom, even if they’re choosing the white picket fence. The crucial thing is she gets to choose. And also, again, she’s not quitting anyway, she’s just going to have the house and kids AND be hugely successful!

Taylor’s not going anywhere, babies. Believe it.

[Image via Taylor Swift/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 06, 2025 10:26am PDT

Share This