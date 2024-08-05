Taylor Swift Fans Fume After Travis Kelce Joins Controversial Country Singer Morgan Wallen On Stage

Fans are NOT happy with Travis Kelce!

Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made the baffling decision to buddy up with controversial country artist Morgan Wallen… You know, the guy who was caught using a racial slur in 2021 — the guy who was charged with reckless endangerment after hurling a chair off a sixth-story balcony… Which landed mere FEET from a group of officers below. THAT guy.

Related: Cardi B Addresses Claim She Dumped Offset Because He Was Unsupportive!

The unlikely duo came together during Morgan’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Friday, where the singer proudly wore a jersey with Harrison Butker‘s number. Ugh, don’t even get us STARTED on him! The Chiefs player who thinks women belong at home raising kids and that LGBTQIA+ pride is a “deadly sin.”

Anyway, Travis, Patrick Mahomes, AND Chris Jones came out on stage with Morgan, who reportedly told the crowd to “always stand up for what [they] believe in” — which sends a clear message while wearing THAT jersey! So with all that being said, fans are not pleased with Mr. Kelce!

On X (Twitter) users RIPPED into him for associating with the controversial figure:

“Why is Travis kelce hanging out with morgan wallen” “Travis, no honey….” A gaggle of racists” “Oh that’s not……” “i can’t defend travis now…..” “oof why he embarrassing us like this” “mother come get ur man” “You are the company you keep” YIKES!

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers? Be sure to let us know down in the comments.

[Images via MEGA/WENN]