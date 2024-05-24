Was Taylor Swift Off Camera Distracting Travis Kelce While He Recorded This Week's New Heights?! OMG, That Look!

Travis Kelce might not be ready to propose to Taylor Swift yet, but the boy sure is smitten!

The Kansas City Chiefs star dropped a new episode of his podcast New Heights on Friday, and fans are CONVINCED he was distracted by his girlfriend the whole time. Aw!

An eagle-eyed fan cut together several instances from the video podcast in which the NFL star was looking to the side giggling and smiling. These reactions seemed to have nothing to do with what big brother Jason Kelce was saying! It was as if someone was in the room with him… LOLz! That sounds like we’re saying he was being haunted! But clearly everyone is thinking the same thing: Tay!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

looks like taylor was distracting him, he couldn’t help but look that same way every single time pic.twitter.com/0kMdg2YfMf — veronica⸆⸉ (@thisisvertrying) May 24, 2024

Stop! That is so cute!

Of course, TayTay doesn’t actually make an appearance in the podcast, so it’s unclear if he was really getting hung up on her! But considering he’s been traveling with the singer a ton on the international leg of her Eras Tour, it’s actually pretty likely! It’s about time for her to make an official cameo, don’t ya think??

Let us know if you think Taylor was the one distracting Travis (below)!

