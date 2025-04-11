Kanye Claims Taylor Swift Had A Threesome W/ Harry Styles & Justin Bieber -- Now She's Taking Legal Action, & Travis Kelce Wants A Face-Off!

Taylor Swift is not letting this vile Kanye West tweet go unpunished.

It’s no secret Ye has become unhinged with his X (Twitter) commentary the past few years — often posting deeply disturbing and even violent messages on the platform. Amid Hitler worship and ex-wife antagonizing, he sometimes finds the time to target Taylor, with whom he’s been feuding ever since the 2009 VMAs. While Tay has often opted to stay silent and ignore his recent jabs, she can’t let this one slide.

According to DailyMail.com on Thursday, the pop star is taking legal action after Ye made a shocking statement about her!

On Thursday, the Yeezy designer made an outrageous claim that she had a threesome with Justin Bieber and Harry Styles, writing:

“I’ll show you an example of racism Justin Bieber and Harry Styles f**ked Taylor swift from both sides and didn’t call me Oh I forgot I can’t hold water ON EVERYTHIING [sic] THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE”

Gross.

Can’t think of a clearer example of defamation than that, right? We’re no lawyers, but affirming the statement is true in the same tweet cannot help if he tries to claim later it was satire, right? And he may well have to defend this crap in court!

Per DM, Taylor has filed a cease and desist against the rapper. An insider dished:

“This time he has gone too far. His claims are not just false they are defamatory.”

The source continued:

“This isn’t just [West] gossiping. This is [West] sexually harassing a woman, defaming her and intending to cause harm to her and to her career.”

Legal action wouldn’t be the Lover singer’s preferred response, but this source said she felt she was “left with no other option.” And a cease and desist letter — which demands he take down the post for starters — is likely a last resort before more serious legal action is taken. Sounds like she may just full-on sue for defamation!

Meanwhile, someone else is furious over the incident — but Taylor’s boyfriend doesn’t have the legal system on his mind. A source close to Travis Kelce says he wants to confront Kanye in person — “man to man.” Oof, we hope for Trav’s sake that doesn’t happen. Not because he wouldn’t win the fight, but the last thing he needs in his last NFL season is to be arrested for battery. The insider says he’s especially frustrated because any response to the disgusting tweet will only “give more attention to the lies.” Yeah, it’s a catch-22 alright. Responding to lies is always hard.

The insider went on to share some insight on how the couple is dealing with this:

“Taylor’s clearly upset, and Travis is obviously supporting her. There must be consequences. West would never dare say this to her face.”

Of course, there are other famous singers entangled in this mess. A source close to Harry Styles told the outlet he’s angry on his ex’s behalf — and absolutely denies the allegation, stating:

“Harry does not have any contact with Taylor and has not for many years. But if he is asked to confirm that this is a lie he will gladly do so.”

The couple dated briefly between late 2012 and early 2013. They reconnected in a happy reunion at the 2023 Grammys. Despite not staying in touch, the Brit has no qualms about sticking up for his ex:

“He finds Ye’s words so disrespectful. To bring Harry into this was uncalled for. This never happened and Harry will lend his support however needed.”

Not that it was necessary, but a source close to JB did also attest that Ye’s claims are “100 percent untrue.” Reps for Taylor and Kanye declined to comment when approached by the outlet.

FWIW, this actually isn’t the first time the father of four has complained about not getting to sleep with the accomplished songwriter. After he stole Taylor’s moment at the VMAs, he went on to rap about her in the song Famous in 2016, saying:

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b**** famous.”

Yeah, so he’s obviously obsessed with her in the grossest way. Ugh.

Of course, this song led to an even worse feud between the musicians and Ye’s wife at the time, Kim Kardashian, when Taylor argued she didn’t give him permission to use those lyrics. He even used a lifelike wax figure that resembled the 35-year-old in the music video. Per THR sources at the time, Taylor felt like she’d been “assaulted” when she saw the vid, calling it a “revenge porn music video which strips my body naked.” Yeah, that’s pretty much how everyone saw it.

Kim also tried to ruin Taylor’s reputation at the time by releasing an audio recording of a phone call which made it seem like Taylor agreed to the lyrics — only for it to be disproven years later when the full, unedited recording leaked. It’s just been such a mess for so long.

Reflecting on the years-long beef, a source told DM:

“Everyone believed that this whole saga was finally over. [Swift] kept her distance and has maintained her silence every time West has come for her or said something negative about her.”

Take, for example, his post earlier this week claiming Taylor was the reason he can’t perform at the Super Bowl. While she didn’t react to that, with the tweets escalating, she now realizes that silence may not be the best course of action, sources noted. Oof.

Kanye has put her through SO much s**t over the years, we can’t blame her for taking legal action now! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

