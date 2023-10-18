Travis Kelce Tells Story Of His Weekend With Taylor Swift -- Including THAT Incident With The Security Guard!

Travis Kelce spilled all the tea about his romantic, action-packed NYC weekend with Taylor Swift!

During the latest episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce out on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs star told his brother Jason Kelce about how he had an “awesome” time making a cameo on Saturday Night Live alongside his girlfriend. The 34-year-old revealed the couple “showed up at SNL having the idea of going, supporting Ice Spice. Her and Taylor are good friends.” Then, Travis ended up being in a skit about “Swift mania in the NFL,” the Philadelphia Eagles player teased, with Travis adding:

“I don’t even remember what I said, I blacked out. As soon as they queued to me, the entire place erupted, which was very overwhelming.”

Hah! He needs to take some pointers from Taylor!

After getting so overwhelmed, Travis wasn’t even sure he’d said anything at all, but the cast was super supportive:

“Everybody was like, ‘Yeah, no, you killed it.’ And I watched it over and I still don’t really know if I said what I was supposed to.”

He went on to thank the show’s producer, Lorne Michaels, for welcoming him and the Anti-Hero artist, adding:

“It was electric to be back in that place. There is just something about being in that room. And being their first episode this season, I had such a freaking blast man.”

After the late-night gig, the lovebirds made their way to Catch Steak for the afterparty, where the athlete had “fun catching up with everybody,” all of whom ne noted he “miss[ed].” Sweet!

But the evening was also followed by reports about the tight end getting SUPER protective of the Love Story songwriter — even taking over for T-Swift’s security team!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at the #SNL Afterparty in New York City. pic.twitter.com/LACAuhyCvD — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 16, 2023

Jason wondered if he “got any pushback from the actual security guards” for “pushing them out of the way” at one point during the date night while helping the Grammy winner out of the car (see above), to which the footballer wanted to clear the air, insisting:

“I didn’t push him. I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him. If I would’ve pushed him he probably would’ve turned around and tased me.”

LMFAO!

Travis also clarified that the security guard did not “say anything about” his behavior, noting TayTay’s team is “great” and are all “good people.”

Regardless of what happened with the security, it’s the Super Bowl champion’s natural instinct to look out for his girl — such as by escorting her in and out of vehicles and holding her hand tight, adding:

“I feel like whenever I’m on a date I’m always having the sense of like, I’m a man in the situation, I’m like protective, yeah for sure. You always kind of have that feeling — or that self-awareness, I guess.”

Cute!! That was super evident over the weekend, too! Such a gentleman.

Hear him dish his entire time in the Big Apple (below)!

Thoughts?!

