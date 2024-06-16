Taylor Swift Gushes Over 100th Eras Tour Show After Emotional Final Performance In Liverpool!

Taylor Swift is on cloud nine after achieving a HUGE Eras Tour milestone!

On Saturday, the Love Story singer concluded her three-night run in Liverpool to OVERWHELMING cheer from fans! In footage obtained by TMZ, Tay Tay can be seen in a flowy red dress totally in awe and at a loss for words as fans roared with applause. Appearing to fight back tears, the Fortnight singer told audience members:

“It is genuinely such an honor to play for a crowd like this — the fact that you could do that for us. I love you so much, Liverpool. Thank you.”

So cool! And on Sunday, she offered up more thanks!

In a lengthy Instagram post, the You Belong With Me hitmaker gushed about completing the 100th performance of her Eras Tour! Yes, you read that right! She wrote:

“So many dreamy memories from Liverpool!! We played our 100th show on The Eras Tour (which feels truly deranged to say because this show feels new to me every time we play it). I want [to] say thank you to our Eras Tour crew, my fellow performers and band who have now committed hundreds of hours to putting on this show and giving their all on and behind that stage. I can’t believe the work ethic, creativity and dedication I get to be surrounded with every day.”

Awww! That’s a LOT of time and effort! And like she said, creativity!

The 34-year-old continued:

“All 3 Liverpool crowds were so expressive and generous and endlessly FUN. Thank you to everyone who came out this weekend (you broke the all-time stadium attendance record!!) AND thank you to everyone who has come to any of the shows on The Eras Tour. It’s been the adventure of a lifetime because of you.”

See her full post, including STUNNING concert pics (below):

Wow!! So amazing!

The special 100th show took place on Thursday night — night one of her Liverpool run — where she also revealed her tour will be coming to an end in December:

“People have been like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’ The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that’s it.”

Aww!

