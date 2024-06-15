Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Making Their Long-Distance Relationship Work! Here’s How! 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still going strong — even though they’re thousands and thousands of miles apart from each other right now!

As you know, the pair are a super busy couple! Taylor is obviously traveling around the world for her sold-out Eras Tour, while Travis is working on his acting and hosting career during the off-season for the NFL! Despite their hectic schedules, they make their romance work! And it’s all because they manage to pencil in some time for each other, no matter what’s going on! A source told Entertainment Tonight on Friday that Taylor and Travis prioritize their relationship so the distance doesn’t last too long:

“Taylor and Travis make sure that the current long-distance aspect of their relationship doesn’t last very long. They both move their schedules around if it’s feasible and try to carve out as much time as they can to see each other, as well as each other’s families and friends. They prioritize each other and do anything and everything to make each other happy. Their relationship is genuine and they both want to make it work, so it does.”

Related: Taylor Swift Confirms End Of Eras Tour — Final Show Will Be…

LDRs can be really hard at times! It has broken many celebrity couples over the years! However, Taylor and Travis seem determined not to end up like other Hollywood romances! And they apparently have found a system that works for them amid their long distance!

Even when Taylor and Travis are not in the same country, they still figure out a way to support each other’s individual endeavors. This week, the Lover artist stayed up super late after she finished performing for three hours at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, to watch the tight end and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates at their Super Bowl ring ceremony in Kansas City! So sweet! And you cannot forget the time she flew across the world from Japan to cheer on Trav at the Super Bowl! Meanwhile, he has come to several of her concerts abroad during the off-season.

Clearly, these two are putting in the effort for each other! A big reason they’re doing so is that they see the relationship going the distance! The ET insider shared:

“Taylor and Travis definitely see a long-term future together and things are continuing to move in that direction. Their shared values and love of family keeps them connected.”

Aww!

Fortunately for the couple, they won’t have to do long distance for much longer! Tay Tay confirmed at the 100th show in Liverpool that she’s ending the Eras Tour in December! We can imagine she’ll take some time off and hang out some more with Travis afterward. Possibly go to some football games! She certainly deserves a break after 152 shows!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Good Morning America/YouTube]