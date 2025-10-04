Taylor Swift Hints At Travis Kelce’s Big Penis Again In Interview After Dropping THAT Song!

Some of what Taylor Swift is hinting at in The Life of a Showgirl is unclear, up for debate among fans… But one thing that’s pretty undeniable is Wood.

The hot track is pretty overtly about sex with Travis Kelce, including a reference to his mighty “redwood” — the largest of the trees.

Yeah. Tay is bragging about the size of Trav’s penis. AH-Mazing!

We’re obvi SUPER into this tea! But the lyrical confirmation means new context for other moments. Like in her interview with Greg James on BBC Radio 1 immediately following the album’s release! He asked her:

“When did you start playing it to people? When did you play it to Travis? To Big Trav? Can I call him Big Trav?”

Sorry, BIG TRAV?? He asked that after hearing that song?? Seeing the expression on Taylor’s face after that is PRICELESS! Of course she tried to keep it chill and profesh, unlike the album, responding:

“You absolutely can. He responds to pretty much anything. He’s a really easy-going guy; you will absolutely love him when you meet him.”

But watch her face in this exact second and tell us she isn’t taking BIG TRAV to mean something other than his 6’6″ football frame!

