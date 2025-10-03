Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is Referencing Ariana Grande Fan's Viral Tweet Mocking Her Lyrics! HILARIOUS!

Taylor Swift is HILARIOUS for this!

We’ve been going through all the new theories Swifties have come up with in the immediate afterglow of The Life of a Showgirl‘s release. And this might be the funniest one yet! As we previously went over, Wood is a SUPER sexy song off the new album. We mean, she is SO in love with her fiancé Travis Kelce, and she’s getting, erm — satisfied — if you know what we mean. The whole song was filled with raunchy lyrics about getting down and dirty with her man! You go, girl!

But one lyric in particular stuck out to both Swifties AND Arianators! A viral tweet from 2021 from an Ariana Grande fan has resurfaced after X (Twitter) users have made some pretty wild connections to the lyrics of Wood. The post from over 4 years ago was making fun of Taylor Swift fans for being prudish about Ari’s sexually frank lyrics. It reads:

“swifties when ariana sings about sex and doesn’t write it like ‘he stuck his long wood into my redwood forest and let his sap ferment my roots'”

swifties when ariana sings about sex and doesn’t write it like “he stuck his long wood into my redwood forest and let his sap ferment my roots” https://t.co/8St4lorbPk — nick ❤️‍???? (@bigduaenergy) June 28, 2021

You probably saw the tweet back in the day — it’s pretty infamous. And it’s got everyone wondering… did T-Swizzle see it? Because it kiiinda seems like she’s mocking it a bit in her new song!

Related: Taylor Swift Details Travis Kelce’s Marriage Proposal & Talks About Very Special Ring!

In the chorus of Wood, Tay sings:

“Redwood tree / It ain’t hard to see / His love was the key / That opened my thighs”

Sorry, redwood tree?! There’s no way that’s a coincidence, right?? Everyone is taking the line as a reference to Trav’s… size… But we def wouldn’t put it past Taylor to also have some fun with little jabs like this. The whole album is chock-full of slights and clapbacks to her haters after all!

Fans went wild over this, saying things like:

“IM SO CONVINCED TAYLOR SWIFT SAW THIS TWEET AND PUT IT IN WOOD LMAOOO” “an arianator being a songwriter on a taylor’s song was not on my bingo card” “i hope this user gets song writing credits” “HELPPPPP???????” “The concept that Taylor Swift’s new song Wood is about this arianators tweet.”

Too freakin’ funny!

Hilariously the original poster saw it, too! He posted:

Ha!

As we know, Mz. Swift has eyes on the back of her head… She literally sees everything. So is this a direct reference to that tweet? What do U think?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]