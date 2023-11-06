Taylor Swift Hosts NFL Viewing Party For Other WAGs Of Kansas City Chiefs!

Taylor Swift is a true WAG now! And she’s making friends with the other wives and girlfriends of her man’s team!

As we’ve been reporting, the pop superstar wasn’t able to attend the Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins game in Germany, but that’s not stopping her from showing her support in other ways! Just because she didn’t fly overseas doesn’t mean Travis Kelce isn’t on her mind anymore! Eagle-eyed fans recently spotted the fact she liked a post in support of him on Instagram as a subtle nod to her Lover. So sweet!

The Anti Hero singer isn’t stopping there, though. On Sunday, Tay Tay invited the partners of some of Trav’s teammates over to her place to all watch the big game together! Paige Buechele, wife of KC quarterback Shane Buechele, and Lyndsay Bell, wife of tight end Blake Bell, were spotted leaving the Grammy winner’s apartment in NYC.

Not only were they watching the game alongside the New Heights host’s self-proclaimed “good luck charm” — they were dressed in cute red and white ‘fits to support their hubbies! Paige rocked a white and red crewneck that read “game day” while Lyndsay wore a “Kansas City Chiefs Football Club” sweater. We wonder if Taylor was wearing her Kelce jersey?!

The 33-year-old has been seemingly in good-standings with her fellow WAGs. Most recently she was spotted on a night out with the squad, and Brittany Mahomes was amongst the gaggle of girlfriends. She’s definitely wasted no time introducing herself into her beau’s world!

What do U think about Taylor hosting NFL viewing parties now, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via NFL/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]