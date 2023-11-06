Taylor Swift Subtly Shows Support For Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Victory In Germany -- & Fans Notice!

Taylor Swift may not have been at Travis Kelce’s game in Germany, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t still supporting him!

If you didn’t know, the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Miami Dolphins abroad in Frankfurt on Sunday, and Travis and co. were able to pull off a 21-14 victory! Go Chiefs! While the Blank Space singer has become a regular at her beau’s games, she opted out of attending Sunday’s match and instead hung out with her squad. But she made up for it on Instagram!!

On Sunday evening, People posted on the photo sharing app that with the Chiefs’ most recent win, Travis has now become the leading receiver in all-time Chiefs history with 10,941 yards, beating out Tony Gonzalez’s former record of 10,940 yards, according to The Athletic!

What an achievement! See (below):

But eagle-eyed fans were much more innerested in a whole different detail: Taylor liked the post!

You can’t blame a girl for being proud of her man!

In the comments, fans celebrated her like, writing things like:

“Taylor liked this post ” “LIKED BY TAYLOR SWIFT” “It’s all that Taylor love he’s getting” “It’s an interesting time for Taylor & Kelce. They are both at supremely high career success points. What joy! ” “Mother was here”

Nothing gets by the fans! Selena Gomez oughta know that… LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF down in the comments!

[Images via KMBC 9/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]