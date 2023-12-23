Travis Kelce Wouldn't Move Into $6 Million Home Without Making THIS Change To It For Taylor Swift!

Wow. Travis Kelce is so sweet and considerate to Taylor Swift! And her children!

Back in October, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end bought himself a new $6 million mansion in Missouri! It seemed clear the big motivation for the purchase was his new girlfriend. Not only does having her — and her entourage — over more often mean you want more space. But also you really want more privacy when you consider how wild everyone goes when they know she’s around!

The new place was also a delight to hang out in, with a mini golf course, a tennis court, and a pool complete with waterfall — not to mention six bedrooms so guests always had a place to crash!

But a while back DeuxMoi reported Trav had a last-minute demand before moving in — something that had to be added just for Taylor! Fans naturally wondered if he was having a music studio installed, so she could make music even when she was visiting for extended periods. But on Thursday’s Deux U podcast, she finally revealed what it was really all about: the cats!

That’s right, the place apparently wasn’t quite ready for Tay’s beloved feline companions — Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button! Deux said she couldn’t confirm if it was a whole room for the cats or just accessibility features, like cat doors. But how wholesome is that? The man was buying a mansion and took the time to make sure it worked for everyone who would be spending time there!

Hey, if they’re good enough for Time‘s Person of the Year cover, right??

Is your man prioritizing your kitties a dealbreaker for you?? We certainly hope so!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube/Taylor Swift/Instagram.]