Taylor Swift Left Travis Kelce's Trainer's Daughter In Complete 'Awe' With This Sweet Gesture! 

Travis Kelce’s trainer’s young daughter was completely starstruck by Taylor Swift!

In an interview with USA Today last month, but resurfaced this week, Tony Villani expressed his admiration for the newly engaged couple, all because of how they treated his 8-year-old daughter, Carol-Myles, with such kindness. He recalled that one day during the off-season, she walked in on him on a video call with Travis and asked the athlete:

“Where’s your girlfriend?”

Related: Why Taylor Swift Skipped Travis Kelce’s First Game Of The NFL Season!

LOLz! Bold move! She then asked a couple of questions about marriage before the Kansas City Chiefs player gave her the biggest surprise ever! Travis looked off-camera for a second, and Taylor appeared on the screen for a chat! Tony said:

“Her and Travis just hammed it up with my daughter for like two minutes. And my daughter just couldn’t speak because she was in awe.”

Carol-Myles 100 percent told all her friends about this jaw-dropping encounter! Tony went on to gush about the pair, saying:

“Neither of them needed to do that. I think they’re just like that. I really do, and it’s very genuine.”

Aww! The trainer added of the tight end:

“He’s literally the most humble, fun-loving, honest, genuine and hardworking guy there is. What you see on his podcast [‘New Heights’] that’s him. There is no fakeness to it. That’s him.”

We bet Taylor and Travis made that little girl’s day! So cute! Reactions to the sweet gesture, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube, Tony Villani/Instagram]