Taylor Swift Looked ‘Serious’ During Girls Night Out In NYC Tuesday!

Why so “serious,” Taylor Swift???

On Tuesday night, the pop star enjoyed a girls’ night out with HAIM sister Este Haim, country icon Faith Hill, and stylist Ashley Avignone. The quartet were checking out Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s new private supper club, Chez Margaux, in New York City. Tay stepped out in a black top paired with a black-and-white plaid skirt and matching coat.

However, her outfit was not what caught some folks’ eye! A source told Page Six on Wednesday that Taylor looked “serious and focused” as she walked past the bar to a room in the back, adding:

“She was in a private room with a group.”

Does she look serious to YOU?? Check out the photos of Tay (below):

Taylor Swift was spotted having a night out with girlfriends at Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s new private supper club, Chez Margaux, on Tuesday night ???? ????: TheImageDirect pic.twitter.com/bNcy1pSZZw — Page Six (@PageSix) November 20, 2024

Maybe it was different in person. Hmm.

The insider didn’t share more details about the Cruel Summer singer’s night out, nothing like a reason for a somber mood. We mean, she was with some girlfriends, why the gravity, right?

Does Taylor have something cooking up her sleeve? It’s worth noting she was out with a HUGE music star. Swifties know Tay loves Faith — and even has a song named after her hubby Tim McGraw on her first album. We all have been waiting and waiting for Taylor’s version of her debut (and Reputation) album to come out. Getting Faith to collab on that would be iconic! So could she have been meeting up with Faith and Este to talk about some sort of collaboration for that? Or is this just wishful thinking, and this was nothing more than a casual, no business talk hangout?

Perhaps her “serious and focused” appearance was because she was so ready to debrief her pals about something! About Travis Kelce? Hmm.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

