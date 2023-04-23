Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Made A Subtle Dig At Ex Joe Alwyn During Eras Tour In Houston!

Taylor Swift seems to be dropping more easter eggs about her breakup with Joe Alwyn during The Eras Tour — at least, that is what the Swifties think!

While in Houston this weekend, the 33-year-old singer took to the stage to perform her popular song Look What You Made Me Do during the Reputation section of the concert. At one point, she approaches each one of her backup performers who represent her different albums on stage, pleading to get out of these glass boxes. But she had an inneresting interaction with a performer dressed in the Lover era on Friday night…

Taylor walked right up to the dancer, who is decked out in the pink fur look from her You Need to Calm Down music video, and flashed her the “loser” gesture by forming the letter “L” with her pointer finger and thumb above her forehead. Ch-ch-check it out:

Obvi the sign is typically used as a diss towards someone. And while Tay did not stop to explain that move, many fans interpreted it as a subtle dig toward Joe or a reaction to her breakup since the album featured many songs about their relationship, including London Boy, Paper Rings, Daylight, and Cornelia Street. See the reactions (below):

“I’ll take this as her statement” “No bc Taylor did the loser sign to Lover, all of her friends unfollowed Joe after they were seen publicly with her… THE RELATIONSHIP IS OVER AND A BREAK UP ALBUM IS ON THE WAY I FEAR.” “Taylor doing the loser sign at Lover is concerning.” “You know what. I didn’t even consider that she was saying Lover is a loser bc of Joe but that’s equally as funny.” “Taylor swift gave loser sign to her album ‘Lover’. seriously, WHAT HAPPEN TO THEM? :(“ “Taylor Swift making a loser sign at the lover album??? Wonderland??? You’re not sorry?? Tonight’s show has me so unwell” “the loser sign to lover taylor… you’re not sorry surprise song……. unhinged” “​​‘WONDERLAND’ AND ‘YOU’RE NOT SORRY’ AND ‘LOVER’ IS A LOSER!? GIRL, SHE IS ANGRY AND PETTY TONIGHT! (and we love it ).”

FYI, her two surprise songs in Houston on Friday night were 1989’s Wonderland and Fearless’ You’re Not Sorry – AKA one of her breakup songs.

Hmm. Could Taylor be sending everyone some sort of message about her split? It is important to note that she has since made an “L” sign to her other album eras this weekend, including Red and Fearless. But that clearly hasn’t stopped the Swifties from dropping their theories!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe this was a reaction to her breakup with Joe? Or do you think these theories are a bit of a stretch? Sound OFF in the comments below!

