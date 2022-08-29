Feud Still On! Taylor Swift Set To Drop Midnights On Kim Kardashian's Birthday! More Album Details HERE!

Taylor Swift is dropping new music this October — and she’s going to make it a particularly poignant release date for Kim Kardashian!

On Sunday night, the superstar musician revealed at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards that she would be releasing a new album called Midnights on October 21. Amazing!!

That’s a Friday, and far too far away for our over-eagerness right now. LOLz! But it’s also one other important date: it just so happens to be Kim K’s 42nd birthday!!

Related: Do U Think Negatively About Taylor Swift Because Of This?!

Perezcious readers know allllllll about the years-long feud between Taylor, Kim, and her ex-husband Kanye West. Kim has said she’s still a fan of Taylor despite the drama, but it’s clear there is a LOT of tension there. And the Midnights release date set on Kim’s birthday proves there’s still bad blood between them!!

Over on Twitter, fans were floored at the release date. They were shocked at the new VMAs reveal itself, as well, considering it happened nearly 13 years ago at the same event after her infamous live on-stage 2009 award show run-in with West.

The Twitter reactions weren’t shy about pointing out all of that. Fans pointed to Taylor’s feud with Scooter Braun, among other issues, as well:

“Taylor Swift announcing a new album on the 13th anniversary of the Kanye West VMA s**t show, 5 years after the premier of LWYMMD [Look What You Made Me Do] at the VMAs, which will drop on Kim Kardashian’s birthday is ICON behaviour.” “taylor swift new album drops same day as kim kardashian’s birthday, she announced it at the VMAs 13 years after the kanye’s incident AND the same date carly rae jepsen’s drops her new album, who’s managed by scooter braun” “taylor swift is dropping new album october 21st. she announced the album 13 years after that vmas accident with kanye. do you know who was born on october 21st? kim kardashian. i love blondie. she’s crazy like that”

Wow!!

But the album is about way more than the 13-year-old Kimye drama.

As Taylor wrote in an Instagram promo for the new music on Sunday night, the tracks center around 13 sleepless nights in her life:

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

In the caption, she added:

“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21 Meet me at midnight”

Here is her full teaser post (below):

BTW, Taylor truly has 2009 on the brain. Can we talk about the dress she rocked this year at the VMAs — and its similarities to the vibe she gave off during Ye’s unexpected stage rush?!

Ch-ch-check out the comparison across 13 years of time and a whole different era in music (below):

Just saying!

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers??

Will U be meeting Taylor at Midnights for those 13 new tracks on October 21?! Or will U be celebrating Kim’s birthday?!?! (And will Kim — who says she’s still a fan — consider the release a bday present??)

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]