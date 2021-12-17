Kim Kardashian Admits To Being A Taylor Swift Fan After Longtime Feud!

Is Kim Kardashian finally extending an olive branch to Taylor Swift?

As you probably know, Kim got in the middle of Taylor’s years-long feud with Kanye West after the Famous debacle. Long story short, Ye’s then-wife called out the singer for (supposedly) lying about her awareness of the degrading lyrics on The Life of Pablo track, even referring her as the snake emoji. In return, TayTay owned the drama for a while, releasing an entire album based on snake imagery. She continues to reference the situation as one of her biggest personal struggles, and dropped Easter eggs about the controversy in the lyrics of her most recent albums folklore and evermore.

History seems to have vindicated Taylor’s version (no pun intended) of events, but has there been some softening from the Kardashian-West side? For instance, the rapper offered to help get the Grammy winner’s masters back (no follow through on that so far…), while the reality star was heard listening to Swift on her Instagram Story a while back.

On Thursday, Kimmy went a step further and actually admitted to being a fan of the All Too Well artist. Appearing on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, the SKIMS founder revealed:

“I really like a lot of her songs. They’re all super cute and catchy.”

However, because it’s Kim, the compliment was still a little shady. She added:

“I’d have to look in my phone to get a name.”

Seriously???

We find it hard to believe she couldn’t come up with one album or song title off the top of her head. This is Taylor Swift we’re talking about — her re-release of a decade old album was one of the biggest events of the year! It seems more like the KUWTK alum just doesn’t want to give her old rival any promo. (Not that Taylor needs it!)

Innerestingly, elsewhere in the interview, the momma of four called cancel culture “the most ridiculous thing,” despite the fact that she was essentially personally responsible for getting Taylor “canceled” in the first place. The 32-year-old pop star reflected on the subject for Vogue in 2019, sharing:

“A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote cancelled, is a very isolating experience. I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly. When you say someone is cancelled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, Kill yourself.”

That same year, Taylor told Elle that Kim’s actions “led me to feeling lower than I’ve ever felt in my life.” She added:

“It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us, but maybe all I’ll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it.”

Coming out as a Swiftie isn’t exactly an apology, so we really don’t see these two mending fences any time soon.

