Taylor Swift Calls Out Kimye For Almost Getting Her 'Canceled' In Inspiring NYU Commencement Speech -- WATCH!

Taylor Swift got candid in her first-ever commencement speech!

The pop sensation took the podium at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday for New York University’s graduation ceremony during which she was one of six people receiving honorary degrees from the school. During her inspirational speech, the 32-year-old opened up about what it has been like to be in the spotlight for so long and the fear of making mistakes. But she also couldn’t help hark back on one of her most infamous clashes ever with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

For starters, she began her speech with a nod to one of her most popular tracks, welcoming everyone by saying:

“To all the incredible parents, family members, mentors, teachers, allies, friends, and loved ones here today who have supported these students in their pursuit of educational enrichment, let me say to you now, ‘Welcome to New York, it’s been waiting for you.’”

So cute! The singer then dove into some deeper topics, like how she persevered through all odds to become the world-famous musician that she is today when record executives initially weren’t interested in a 13-year-old country star. Her journey to success came with a price, she acknowledged:

“Having the world treat my love like a spectator sport, in which I lose every single game, was not a great way to date in my teens and 20s. But it taught me to protect my private life fiercely.”

She also seemingly called out Kim and Kanye! As Perezcious readers will recall, back when the duo was still together, the reality TV star called Taylor a “snake” amid her public feud with the rapper. Describing the dark aftermath of that, Swift expressed:

“Being publicly humiliated over and over again at a young age was excruciatingly painful. But it forced me to devalue the ridiculous notion of minute-by-minute, ever fluctuating social relevance and likability. Getting canceled on the internet and nearly losing my career gave me an excellent knowledge of all the types of wine.”

Yeesh! She has admitted that was a low point in her life before, but the fact that it made it into her speech proves how deep a scar the “hate campaign” left her with!

But despite slamming a few famous foes, the songwriter kept things positive for most of the speech, concluding:

“We are led by our gut instincts, our intuition, our desires and fears, our scars and our dreams, and you will screw it up sometimes. So will I. And when I do, you will most likely read about it on the Internet. Anyway, hard things will happen to us. We will recover. We will learn from it. We will grow more resilient because of it. As long as we are fortunate enough to be breathing, we will breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out. I am a doctor now, so I know how breathing works! I hope you know how proud I am to share this day with you. We’re doing this together. So let’s just keep dancing like we’re the class of ’22!”

Yaaas! The perfect song reference! Ch-ch-check out Taylor’s highly anticipated full speech (below)!

Love it!

Such a classy way to throw some shade at Kimye, too! LOLz! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

