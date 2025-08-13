Will Taylor Swift's New Album Take Shots At Former BFF Blake Lively?? Sources Say... 

Should Blake Lively be worried now that Taylor Swift is coming out with new music?!?

The pop star loves to write a tune about a breakup — and while she never dated the It Ends With Us star, a friendship breakup is just as brutal! So, ever since her upcoming new album, The Life of a Showgirl, was revealed on Monday night, fans have started to speculate if the pair’s ongoing feud will take center stage in the new lyrics??

It’s been swirling in the headlines for months. Everyone wants to know what Tay really thinks, you know? And it sounds like she’s thought about it! A source told DailyMail.com on Wednesday:

“She did write about Blake [Lively] last year but it’s no longer the focus of the album because she wanted it to be positive and feel-good.”

The Anti-Hero performer is an artist. It’s only natural she’d get her feelings out in song. Releasing them, though, is a whole other story:

“Taylor is in such a good space right now but there was an awareness that she couldn’t ignore all the drama. There are Easter eggs [in the new album] about how she overcame the drama with Blake.”

Hmm. So we might get some sprinkles of it…

Meanwhile, a source close to the actress told TMZ on Tuesday that the Gossip Girl alum is actually super pumped for the new tunes — and she won’t be shocked if Swifties pick apart the lyrics to try to find any possible shots at her. But does she think Taylor will be shooting those shots? The outlet thinks it’s unlikely.

It’s worth pointing out that no matter how tense things might be between the former besties after Blake dragged Taylor into her battle with Justin Baldoni, the Grammy winner is still the godmother to Blake and Ryan Reynolds‘ children. She’s part of the family, and she clearly loves those kids! Outrightly bashing their momma wouldn’t be the best move. But be on the lookout for any mentions of “dragons” — cause that’d no doubt be a reference to this scandal!

We’ll have to wait and see if Blake was much of a muse…

Thoughts? Share ’em (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]