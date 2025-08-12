Taylor Swift Announces New Album In Cutest Teaser For Her Appearance On Travis Kelce's Podcast!

No clowning this time! Taylor Swift really announced new music!

On Tuesday, August 12, at exactly 12:12 a.m. EST, New Heights dropped a VERY exciting sneak peek of Tay’s debut full episode coming later this week. And in it, the pop star announced she is, in fact, entering a new era! In the quick clip, Tay sits beside her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as they video-chat with his brother Jason. She asks them:

“Can I show you something?”

Taylor then pulls up a briefcase as the Eagles player narrates, “Okay. What do we got? We got a briefcase? Mint green, with T.S. on it.” She then reveals what’s inside:

“This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl.”

OMG!!!!

Travis excitedly chimes in, “TS 12!” Yay! The album cover and release date haven’t been shared yet, but this is so exciting! And she did it with her beau on his podcast. So cute! Watch the reveal:

In another teaser for the highly anticipated chat, the boyfriend and girlfriend sit side-by-side as the songwriter compliments the tight end’s blue sweatshirt. He sweetly replies:

“Yes. I know. It’s the color of your eyes, sweetie. It’s why we match so well.”

Stop! This full episode is going to wreck us on Wednesday night. They are too sweet!!! And then when we get all new music about Travis? Oh, boy. Let this new era begin!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube]