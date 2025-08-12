Has Taylor Swift Been Hinting At Her New Album For YEARS?!

Swifties know — Taylor Swift has some SERIOUS skills in dropping hints! And they think her new album has been a long time coming…

In a teaser posted Monday night from Travis Kelce‘s upcoming New Heights episode, the 35-year-old superstar announced her long-awaited “TS12” album is coming soon, and it’s called The Life of a Showgirl! Ever since that name dropped, her fans have been hot on the case to uncover some of her classic Easter eggs. And they think she’s been hinting around about this new release for YEARS.

If you’re not familiar with Tay Tay’s 2022 music video for her Midnights single Bejeweled, now is the time to take a peek. In the video, she dresses up like a Vegas showgirl alongside the REAL burlesque model Dita Von Teese. Swifties immediately made this connection, wondering if this is when the Easter eggs started…

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

the life of a showgirl pic.twitter.com/7muck6IuWd — lucy (@evermoreIakes) August 12, 2025

But this isn’t the only evidence! The pop star even had a 12 on a clock in the video — OMG!

"Can I hint at something three years in advance? Can I even plan things out that far? I think I'm going to try to do it." – Taylor Swift Taylor was on the 12 of the clock dressed in a SHOWGIRL type outfit in the Bejeweled video almost three years ago. She truly is a mastermind. pic.twitter.com/w3woOmNA9G — megan ❤️‍???? (@auniverseaway13) August 12, 2025

Another music video fans have their eyes on is Anti-Hero!

In that video, also from 2022, she dons an orange, yellow, and green outfit while staring at a clone of herself in white (which could be a nod to the white aesthetic of The Tortured Poets Department)!

HELLO?! White outfit is TTPD Orange and green is The Life of a Showgirl OH TAYLOR YOU ARE A MASTERMIND #TSTheLifeofaShowgirl pic.twitter.com/kQNUSe9Wv8 — Brittany ❤️‍???? (@dontblamebritt) August 12, 2025

so she was lurking in the shadows throughout the entirety of midnights era TAYLOR THE MASTERMIND THAT YOU ARE! #ts12 pic.twitter.com/yYpCPOzGHw — DIOR (@dearrchasee) August 12, 2025

It goes even deeper, though. One fan pointed out how in October T-Swizzle posted a video saying she was “back in the office” amid her Eras Tour wearing orange shoes, a yellow shirt, and walking to section A12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Speaking of The Eras Tour, what did she wear onstage directly after posting this video?? Her orange and green 1989 outfit! And her orange Lover bodysuit!! With some yellow sparkles, might we add…

On the 12th stop of her European tour, she also sported the orange 1989 look again. Wow…

There’s one more thing, though. There’s a movie called Gold Diggers of 1933 from the silver screen era that’s about showgirls! And you know what? The aesthetics of the film are SO SIMILAR to Taylor’s TTPD section of her Eras Tour shows!

The Life of a Showgirl (1933) pic.twitter.com/03GI92skzp — hailey ❤️‍???? (@nobodynoswift) August 12, 2025

Is your jaw on the floor yet?!

Truly, none of it was accidental. What do U think about Taylor’s Mastermind, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

