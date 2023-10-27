Is Taylor Swift’s New Vault Track About Harry Styles?! See The Evidence!

One of Taylor Swift‘s new vault tracks is causing a frenzy online!

The 33-year-old singer finally dropped her highly-anticipated re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, and fans are already picking apart the lyrics of the five new vault tracks. One in particular had Swifties perking up their ears upon first listen — as they believed it was a diss track about her ex-boyfriend! Which one? Why, Harry Styles!

Taylor and Harry dated from 2012 to 2013. She released the original version of 1989 the following year — which already featured a song rumored to be about him, fittingly called Style. But now Swifties are convinced the new vault track Is It Over Now? is ALSO about her short-lived relationship with the former One Direction member. And the evidence in the lyrics is compelling!

In the song, Taylor references two big moments from their romance. She first sings about a time her ex-boyfriend “lost control,” leading to “red blood” and “white snow.” How does Harry fit into this lyric? The songstress previously revealed to Rolling Stone in 2014 that she got into a snowmobile accident with an ex. Although Taylor did not name Harry in the interview, he was spotted with a bandage on his chin at the time. She also referenced the accident in the bridge for Out of the Woods, crooning:

“Remember when you hit the brakes too soon / Twenty stitches in a hospital room / When you started crying, baby, I did too.”

The other evidence? At one point in the track, Taylor mentions wearing a “blue dress on a boat.” So here’s the deal! A picture of the hitmaker went viral in 2013 when she was sitting on a boat by herself, leaving a vacation on the Virgin Islands. She appeared upset… wearing a blue dress and black sunglasses!

She then sings that her ex is a “lying traitor” who moved on with models and looked in “every model’s bed for something greater” than their romance. See, Harry and Taylor reportedly ended their relationship on that same trip. He then began dating Kendall Jenner on and off from 2013 to 2015. Harry has also dated other models, including Camille Rowe. Wow. Listen to the whole song (below):

All signs seem to point to the fact that this track is all about Harry! And now fans want to know what the heck did he do to get the title of “lying traitor” from Taylor?! It must have been bad… See a sampling of the reactions to the song (below):

“IS IT OVER NOW” HARRY STYLES WHAT DID YOU DO #1989taylorsversion pic.twitter.com/2pIKJq7FxV — marissa (@MarissaSaysWhat) October 27, 2023

harry after listening to is it over now? pic.twitter.com/DQ5XzE1B0b — val ???? ⸆⸉ (@hrrysloml_) October 27, 2023

I love Harry Styles so dearly but she really gagged him with this one I won't lie ???? #1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/vlthrj6d2o — Britty???????? (@BrittyChelle) October 27, 2023

22 year old Taylor Swift, calling Harry Styles a lying traitor is my favourite thing in the world ???? pic.twitter.com/nrWLP1nbOm — ???????????????? ????️‍???? (@hswift_) October 27, 2023

Me listening to Is It Over Now? after begging for a 1989 TV Harry Styles feature for months pic.twitter.com/nUAkiFBgVT — abby (@abbyluschei) October 27, 2023

