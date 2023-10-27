Kristen Stewart Hilariously Recalls How Her First Kiss Was With Jamie Bell -- On Camera!

Aw! Kristen Stewart had her first-ever kiss on camera!

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night, the Twilight alum revealed the very first time she EVER kissed someone was with actor Jamie Bell while filming a movie!

When asked to describe her first kiss, Andy was shocked to hear it was “on screen,” which, yeah, we are, too! To that, Kristen replied:

Yeah, but it’s not like we were literally making out. It was a bit of a peck, but I was 13 or 14. […] I was so nervous, I was freaking out.”

Ha!

She went on to agree that the Billy Elliot alum is “so sweet and so cute,” telling Andy:

“He is, yes, safe for sure. And then the director, he could tell I was just red and f**king non-responsive. And he was like, ‘It’s just little butterfly kisses.’ And I was like, ‘That didn’t help! Whatever that means, I don’t understand it!'”

LOLz!!

As for where they stand today?? The actress joked, “I’m in therapy about it,” before saying seriously, “I love Jamie.” Ha!

The duo starred in the 2004 drama Undertow together. You can see their romantic kiss (below)!

Such a good scene anyways, but it’s also SO cute knowing it was her first!

Now, hear her reflect on this milestone:

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & WWHL/YouTube]