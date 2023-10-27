Taylor Swift Seemingly Blasts Rumors She's Bisexual!

Taylor Swift has broken her silence regarding THOSE rumors about her sexuality.

If you’re a longtime Swiftie, there’s no doubt you’ve heard all the gossip over the years surrounding the pop superstar’s love life. From her days dating Joe Jonas and Taylor Lautner, all the way to her new man Travis Kelce — but chances are you’ve also heard about her rumored flings with Karlie Kloss and Dianna Agron. It’s been speculated for ages that Tay Tay may not be 100% straight, but now it seems like she’s putting those rumors to rest. Or, at the very least, responding to them.

Ahead of the Friday release of her upcoming album 1989 (Taylor’s Version), fans have already gotten hold of a supposed prologue to the record. In photos shared by multiple accounts across the web, the rumored leaked note from T-Swizzle reads:

“It became clear to me that for me there was no such thing as casual dating, or even having a male friend that you platonically hang out with. If I was seen with him, it was assumed I was sleeping with him. And so I swore off hanging out with guys, dating, flirting, or anything that could be weaponized against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the victorian era.”

The note continued on to mention how she would focus on her “female friendships” so they wouldn’t become a weapon in the endless chatter surrounding her dating life:

“Being a consummate optimist, I assumed I could fix this if I simply changed my behavior. I swore off dating and decided to focus only on myself, my music, my growth, and my female friendships. If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalize or sexualize that — right?”

At the end of the passage, the 33-year-old left her fans with a powerful statement:

“I would learn later on that people could and people would.”

Wow…

See the full post (below):

Taylor Swift speaking on "gaylor" agenda "if i only hung out with my female friends people couldn't sensationalize and sexualise that right" pic.twitter.com/LOzf3agj58 — tia. (@swiftcrumbs) October 26, 2023

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is this Taylor finally giving a clear answer on her sexuality — or is this more of a general statement about how her love life was so rough back then no matter what she did? Sound OFF (below).

