Taylor Swift Predicted Exactly When She’d Get Engaged Years Before Travis Kelce!

It was written in the stars…

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement. After all the heartbreaks the songwriter has experienced over the years, finally seeing her in love with a ring on her finger was so exciting!

There have been a lot of invisible strings tying the pair together, which fans have noticed over the years. But this latest resurfaced post proves just how perfect this romance really is!

Related: Travis’ Parents Seemingly Hinted At Taylor Swift Engagement DAYS Ago!

After the proposal, a resurfaced interview revealed Taylor predicted the exact timeline of her engagement! And this was DECADES ago!

In an appearance on GAC Nights, seemingly in 2008 or 2009, a television host teased that the musician was “not allowed to get married until she was 35” so she could focus on her career. Taylor actually agreed:

“No, it’s gonna be late. Late in life.”

Flash forward, and she got engaged when she was… 35 years old exactly! Whoa! That lady was right on the money! Reacting to the video, one fan teased:

“So this was the woman that cursed Taylor with the prophecy”

Hah!

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shayla Terkalas (@shaylaterkalas)

Fans may call it a curse… But it happened just as it was meant to, and we bet Tay wouldn’t have it any other way!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Emily Grant/WENN & Taylor Swift/Instagram]