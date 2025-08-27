Got A Tip?

Travis Kelce's Parents Seemingly Hinted At Taylor Swift Engagement DAYS Ago!

OMG, how long did Donna and Ed Kelce know?!

It sounds like Travis Kelce‘s parents knew about his engagement to Taylor Swift for at least a few days! During a special screening of ESPN‘s The Kingdom at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City over the weekend, they both seemingly hinted at their engagement.

While speaking to People, Donna was asked why she thinks Trav is “so happy” right now, to which she said:

“I think his mind is settled. That’s about all I can tell you.”

OMG!

It was definitely settled, that’s for sure!

Donna continued:

“I think he feels calm and he feels like he’s on a mission and he knows exactly what he wants.”

Trav knew what he wanted, and boy, he got her.

Donna wasn’t the only one with the hints, though. Later on, Papa Kelce was asked the same thing, and he said:

“Taylor [is the reason for his happiness]. There’s no question about it.”

Awww!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em (below)!

Aug 26, 2025 17:00pm PDT

