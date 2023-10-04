Will Taylor Swift's New Squad Member Pour Gasoline On BF Travis Kelce's NFL Feud?!

Taylor Swift seems to have added another member to her celeb squad! And this one may just cause a ripple effect through the NFL!

According to exclusive pics on DailyMail.com, the Look What You Made Me Do singer seems to have some new friends coming over. Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry were spotted visiting TayTay after arriving back home to the US after a vacation in Italy. Keleigh even went with Taylor to the studio, and it appeared the two were getting along like a house on fire! Cute!

So… what’s the problem?

Well, obviously we’re all intently watching Taylor’s blossoming romance with football star Travis Kelce. And Miles being Team Taylor kiiinda means he’s de facto Team Trav, too. Right? That could cause some drama with another pal of his from the NFL: Aaron Rodgers!

He and Aaron became pals during the QB’s passionate but ultimately short-lived romance with Shailene Woodley. Miles and Shailene are old friends and constant co-stars. They all vacationed together, and the guys apparently hit it off. They were seen hanging out after the breakup, even as recently as this year! In May Miles and Aaron were spotted together attending… Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, strangely enough!

The thing is, Aaron has beef with Travis!

The NY Jets newcomer just blasted the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on Tuesday after their game! He was speaking with Pat McAfee on his show when his macho trash talk got personal — as he referred to Travis as “Mr. Pfizer.” He said:

“You know, Mr. Pfizer, we kinda shut him down a little bit. He didn’t have, you know, his like crazy impact game.”

Ultimately the Chiefs beat the Jets 23-20. But we’re more interested in the insult there.

Rodgers was making fun of Kelce for appearing in a new ad for the COVID vaccine. In the comedic commercial, Travis gets his flu shot and a COVID vaccine booster — something anti-vaxx Aaron finds HIGHlarious.

JUST IN: Aaron Rodgers calls Chiefs Tight End and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce “Mr. Pfizer” after the NFL star performed in a vaccine commercial. ESPN is starting to get entertaining ???? “You know, Mr. Pfizer, we kinda shut him down a little bit. He didn't have, you… pic.twitter.com/OazIwIzgPh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2023

So if Aaron has beef with Travis, does that mean he’ll be upset about his buddy hanging out with Taylor? Or does his fandom for the I Knew You Were Trouble songstress transcend his dumb need to attack people who get vaccinated?

If Aaron does take a hardline stance against Travis — and Taylor, as many weirdo right-wingers have lately — will his friendship with Miles be collateral damage here?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

