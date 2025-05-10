Taylor Swift Subpoenaed! Rep's FURIOUS Response To Tay Being Roped Into Blake Lively Case! 

It finally happened. Taylor Swift was subpoenaed in the nasty legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni — and she’s not happy about it!

As we previously reported, the filmmaker’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, teased the possibility of deposing the pop star about her involvement in the It Ends With Us drama over the past several months but said it would be a “game time decision.” Tay was unwillingly dragged into the legal mess because Justin claims she was involved in more than just allowing them to use her hit song My Tears Ricochet for the film! The Jane the Virgin actor alleged Blake invited the Evermore singer to her place to hang out — right when her meeting with him to discuss her rewrite of a pivotal rooftop scene in the movie ended. Taylor happened to read it, and Justin claimed she “began praising Lively’s script” to him.

According to Baldoni, Taylor’s praise, paired with the Game of Thrones text message from Blake later, in which she described the Grammy winner as one of her “dragons,” made him realize everything was allegedly an ambush to scare him into falling in line with what the actress wanted:

“Baldoni understood the subtext: he needed to comply with Lively direction.”

Because of this, Justin’s attorney wanted to depose Taylor to get her side of the story — something she was not down for because she didn’t want to be involved! She also reportedly felt “used” by Blake, and it launched a feud between them, which may or may not have already ended. Last month, we heard a decision was made by Justin’s legal team, and the 35-year-old performer was likely to be subpoenaed soon. And well, they did it!

According to People on Friday, Taylor was officially subpoenaed as a witness in the legal battle. And as expected, she is upset! Her rep blasted the move and allegations about her involvement in the film to the outlet, saying:

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

The rep insisted Taylor only allowed the use of her track for the film, and the subpoena is a tactic to draw attention to the case by using her name:

“The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

Hmm…

Blake’s rep also slammed Justin’s lawyers for subpoenaing Taylor — and suggesting to sell tickets to the Gossip Girl alum’s upcoming deposition. In case you missed it, her lawyer Mike Gottlieb confirmed she will testify in the upcoming trial, to which Freedman responded in a statement to People that they should “make it count” and “hold the deposition at MSG, sell tickets or stream it, and donate every dollar to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse.” However, Blake didn’t like that reaction!

A rep slammed Justin’s team for trying to make “a very serious legal matter” a spectacle through the latest comments and subpoena of Taylor on Saturday, saying:

“Mr. Baldoni, Mr. Sarowitz, and team continue to turn a case of sexual harassment and retaliation into entertainment for the tabloids, going as far as suggesting that they sell tickets to a concert venue – Madison Square Garden – to witness Ms. Lively’s deposition, to subpoenaing Taylor Swift, a woman who has given a voice to millions all over the world. This is a very serious legal matter, not Barnum & Bailey’s Circus.”

They continued:

“The defendants continue to publicly intimidate, bully, shame and attack women’s rights and reputations. Including in the past month seeking to strike down for all, a powerful California victims’ rights law, calling it ‘unconstitutional.’ The disturbing actions by a billionaire, men who made their careers as ‘female allies’ and their team continue to show their true colors.”

At this time, Justin’s legal team has not responded to the statements from Taylor or Blake. What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think the Cruel Summer artist getting dragged into the legal battle officially will mark the end of their friendship? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]