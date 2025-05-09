Blake Lively WILL Testify In Upcoming Justin Baldoni Trial, Her Lawyer Confirms -- But What About Ryan Reynolds & Other A-Listers??

Blake Lively WILL be taking the stand!

The It Ends With Us star’s lawyer Mike Gottlieb confirmed to People in a rare interview about the Justin Baldoni case that the 37-year-old is expected to testify in her upcoming trial, which won’t start until next year. When asked if she’ll share her story in court, he said on Thursday:

“Yes. The ultimate moment for a plaintiff’s story to be told is at trial. We expect that to be the case here [with Lively]. So we would, of course, expect her to be a witness at her trial. Of course she’s going to testify.”

We’re not shocked! She’s been holding back (a little) over the last few months as the legal battle plays out, but it’s clear she wants to spill all the tea when she can.

Blake won’t be the only one either! Perhaps referencing those other female co-stars who had issues with Justin and others on set, the attorney added:

“There are individuals that were witnesses to or experienced misconduct that is relevant to Ms. Lively’s claims. We expect their testimony, particularly about what took place on set, will come out through live witness testimony.”

With discovery underway, both legal teams will get to start questioning those involved in the case, Mike noted:

“In discovery, they’ll have an opportunity to ask Ms. Lively questions. Likewise, we will have the opportunity to take the depositions of the defendants.”

Blake’s case will also rely on “evidence,” such as documents and statements from producers, Sony Pictures, and other eyewitnesses.

How about her hubby Ryan Reynolds, who is currently trying to get dismissed from Justin’s suit? Will he or besties Hugh Jackman and Taylor Swift have to take the stand?? Well, Blake’s husband might not testify — if he can avoid it! On Justin’s claims against Ryan, Gottlieb said:

“Our belief is that they’re frivolous.”

If the claims are dropped, the Deadpool star “may or may not be a fact witness.” Hmm. He isn’t going to do everything he can to protect his wife now if he doesn’t have to? Interesting!

The legal professional also bashed the involvement of Hugh and T-Swift — and roasted the Nicepool element of the case, arguing:

“It’s completely unclear what claims or defenses in the case any of these celebrities… have any relevance to at all. This is a case about what happened to Blake Lively when she raised claims of sexual harassment on the set. It’s not a case about how songs were chosen for the movie. It’s not a case about fictional Marvel characters in Deadpool movies.”

He wondered:

“You have to ask the question, then, why are these people being subpoenaed? Do they have any actual relevance to the case at hand? You can’t just go around subpoenaing people because they’re famous and you think it will generate a bunch of headlines. And the federal courts don’t tolerate that kind of behavior.”

But this strategy has been working for Team Baldoni — at least when it comes to the public! The attorney went on:

“We think there have been a lot of distractions put up to deflect attention from the retaliation campaign that was launched against her. And we expect and hope that in discovery we’ll have an opportunity to really focus on what we believe to be the core part of the case, which is that this retaliation campaign was launched against Ms. Lively for her having raised concerns about sexual harassment.”

The case has already blown up all over the internet, raising concerns the trial will turn into a media circus — but Mike is confident this won’t be the case. At least now in ways he has some control over:

“We don’t expect this case is going to turn into a circus of parading in every celebrity that might have ever had a conversation with Blake Lively or Ryan Reynolds — or, in the same way, about any famous person who might’ve ever had a conversation with Justin Baldoni or Steve Sorowitz.”

Hmm. We have a feeling this trial is gonna turn into a circus no matter what!

The director’s attorney Bryan Freedman clapped back at all this in a statement to the outlet:

“Although obviously uncomfortable for the Lively parties, the truth is not a distraction. The truth has been clearly shown through unedited receipts, documents and real life footage. More to come. Blake was the one who brought her high-profile friends into this situation without concern for their own personal or public backlash. As the truth shows, she used her Dragons to manipulate Justin at every turn.”

Not letting Ryan off the hook for alleged misconduct, he added:

“Ryan’s involvement is very well documented and we continue to discover more intentional misconduct. Was Disney actually complicit in Ryan using shareholder revenues to further a personal grudge? I would be surprised to learn that this type of corporate waste would not lead to much more exposure for those that have been complicit in affecting shareholder revenue.”

They’re not letting up! We have a feeling things will only get more heated the closer we get to the trial next March.

Any predictions? Do U think Ryan or any of the other A-listers will have to testify?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Udo Salters/MEGA/WENN]