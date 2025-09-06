Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce 'Bring Out the Best In Each Other,' Say Friends!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are a perfect match! So say their friends!

The whole world knows at this point that Taylor and Travis are getting married — possibly sooner than we all think! The Kansas City Chiefs player popped the question in the backyard of his home in Kansas about two weeks ago, the same day that the pair recorded their record-breaking New Heights podcast episode. So cute! And sneaky…

As any happy couple would do, they immediately told a lot of their friends and family right after it happened. And their pals’ reactions? They were absolutely thrilled for Taylor and Travis! DUH! LOLz! They got to watch their love story unfold and see how much they complement each other, so we bet they were waiting for this to happen like the rest of us! A source told People on Friday:

“Their friends feel like they bring out the best in each other, and the people close to them are glad it’s out in the open. Everyone thinks they make a great couple, and it’s been awesome to see how they’ve made time for each other despite their busy schedules.”

Aww!!

Taylor and Travis are so supportive of each other, no matter what! We mean, despite being nominated for Artist of the Year, the pop star is even skipping the VMAs this year, possibly to be there for her man’s first game of the NFL season!

The same insider also shared that Taylor and Travis told many of their friends their exciting news right after the football player proposed. Those folks, of course, kept it a secret! It’s what a loyal friend should do! Revealing the news before the pair got the chance to share it themselves is also one way to get kicked off the guest list to the wedding of the century, and their pals probably weren’t going to risk it! The People source said:

“Taylor and Travis’ friends are thrilled for them, and a lot of them found out about the engagement right after it happened. Keeping it quiet wasn’t easy but now that it’s out, everyone’s just excited.”

All of us are, too!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Is Travis the perfect guy for Taylor? Did the podcast convince you? Let us know in the comments below!

