Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Location REVEALED! Source Claims...

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s wedding location has supposedly been revealed. If this source is to be believed, it’s in a place very familiar to both of them, and particularly familiar to the pop star!

According to a new report in Page Six on Wednesday night, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Shake It Off crooner are planning on getting married less than a year from now in… drum roll please… Rhode Island!

That’s right! The gorgeous New England state that hosts Swift’s stunning seaside mansion is reportedly going to be the spot where the duo says “I do.”

Related: Travis Had A COMPLETELY Different Vision For The Proposal — But Was ‘Warned’ Against It!

While all kinds of reports have been flying around about when and where the pair might get hitched and then go on to live their forever lives together, this insider is keen on Rhode Island as being the spot for the nuptials. They said:

“They are getting married next summer in Rhode Island. She is in a hurry to have children.”

Next summer! Rhode Island! IN A HURRY TO HAVE CHILDREN! Okay, so, we’ve heard that last part already. But still. Hot DAYUM!!!

BTW, the powers that be in Rhode Island would seem to be down for this, if it really is true. Last week, the state’s governor Dan McKee re-posted the couple’s engagement announcement on his socials with this message:

“Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying.”

Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying.???? https://t.co/j9ppzVjJx7 — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) August 26, 2025

Ha!

Swift, of course, has that iconic mansion on the ocean in the picturesque RI town of Westerly. Travis is already very familiar with it, too. So it’d make sense if they went to that area to do the deed. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if this source turns out to be right!

Rhode Island reactions, y’all?! Surprised, or nah? Drop your takes (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]