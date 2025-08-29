Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Aiming For Tiny, Extremely 'Traditional' Wedding -- And Sooner Than You'd Think!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are aiming for a quiet wedding ceremony after their internet-breaking engagement!

Following the announcement they’re going to be getting married, Tayvis has us all wondering about the upcoming wedding. Especially the style of it! We mean, that ring said so much — and we want to see more of Tay Tay’s style shine through her wedding choices. But sadly for us, if you believe what this source says, we may not get to see any of it…

According to an insider for DailyMail.com, the pair are planning to keep things intimate and special — just the two of them and their inner circle:

“It will just be close friends and family. [They] are already planning and have a lot of details decided already.”

Of course, we can take this with a grain of salt. There’s been tons of rumors about the upcoming nuptials, with some sources saying they haven’t even started planning yet, to some saying they’re already prepping to get married SOON! This insider seems to be on the side of the latter, as they say this wedding is going to happen sooner than any Swiftie would predict. OMG… That certainly would be easier with a small wedding party…

Speaking of which, that guest list? You can expect to see, of course, both Taylor and Travis’ parents. Donna and Ed Kelce will be in attendance along with Scott and Andrea Swift. Their siblings, Austin Swift and Jason Kelce will also be there. Kylie Kelce is also said to be bringing their four young kiddos — Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley. (Flower girls??)

Tay Tay’s girl squad featuring Selena Gomez, Ashley Avignone, Zoë Kravitz, Abigail Anderson, Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim will surely be in attendance. Trav’s QB Patrick Mahomes is also said to be on the invite list, alongside Taylor’s new pal Brittany Mahomes.

Of Travis’ other invites, they include his childhood pals Kumar Ferguson and Aric Jones, as well as former Kansas City Chiefs footballer Ross Travis. But that may be pretty much IT! A super small wedding party for a super intimate and traditional ceremony!

Even with the tiny guest list, though, the source says:

“It’s going to be the wedding of the century.”

No matter how the wedding ends up going, we can agree with that! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

