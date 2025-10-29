Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Planning 'Low-Key, Family-Centric' Holiday! All The Deets!

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Planning A 'Low-Key' Family Oriented Holiday Season! All The Deets!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going to be making their holiday season all about family!

The newly engaged couple are already sorting out their plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas, per a source for US Weekly on Wednesday. And those plans involve lots of time with their loved ones! The source said:

“It will be very low-key, family-centric and [won’t involve any] major travel.”

Sweet! Of course, Trav will be busy playing games with the Kansas City Chiefs on both Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, so traveling would be tough to do, anyway.

Related: The REAL Reason Taylor's Keeping Such A Low-Profile At Travis' Games!

But that’s good news for their parents! Per the source, the Swifts and the Kelces mesh together perfectly:

“Travis fits right in with her family, and Taylor adores [his mom] Donna. They talk all the time. They make sure to see both sides as often as they can. They are super family-oriented, and they have always loved that about one another.”

So sweet! We’re sure having some downtime with Donna and Ed Kelce, as well as Scott and Andrea Swift, will be nice. The couple have had a whirlwind few years with their packed schedules, so it’s nice they’ll get to just hole up.

We’re sure Jason and Kylie Kelce will be in the middle of everything with all of Trav’s nieces, too! The insider continued:

“With both of their high-profile careers, it feels good to have simplicity and normalcy together. Taylor and Travis are really chill. On a typical night in, they’re usually having dinner and figuring out what to stream. It’s very domestic and calm.”

Not to mention warm from all the baking! It really is the simple things, isn’t it? Who needs luxury vacations and “that spring break that was f**kin’ lit” right?

How adorable! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

