The REAL Reason Taylor Swift’s Keeping Such A Low-Profile At Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Games!

Taylor Swift has opted to stay out of the spotlight during her man Travis Kelce‘s current NFL season. Are security concerns the only reason?

During the past two seasons, fans got used to seeing the pop star make grand entrances to Arrowhead Stadium to watch the tight end compete. She was also frequently shown on TV — so much, football stans were getting annoyed! But this year, all that’s faded away. When she arrived for Trav’s home opener, she was protected by a bulletproof shield and not shown on camera AT ALL. Since then, she’s made some minor appearances, such as during Monday’s game. But it’s been very different than before. So what gives?

According to DailyMail.com sources on Tuesday, this isn’t fully about her protection — though that’s a big part of it. An insider explained:

“Taylor has wanted to feel much more protected this year with her security, especially with her current stalker issues.”

Last month, Tay Tay was granted a five-year restraining order against her alleged stalker, Brian Jason Wagner, after he allegedly showed up to her home in May claiming she had his baby. The 45-year-old was ordered to stay 100 yards away from her, but he’s reportedly gone MIA! He ghosted everyone in September — after allegedly making threats against the Lover artist. Super scary! The 35-year-old is also said to be terrified of “threats” after what happened to Charlie Kirk.

Naturally, this has made the musician rethink her very public outings, DM‘s source went on:

“She doesn’t want her whereabouts known every minute of the day. She wants to be safe and she wants her family and friends to be safe.”

Nobody can blame her for that. Her safety and mental health comes first! But the confidant stressed this isn’t the only reason she’s been less visible during games. Apparently, she’s never asked to be removed from broadcasts:

“That doesn’t mean she has asked the NFL and the various networks to stop showing her on TV during any of the Chiefs games.”

So, why isn’t her face plastered everywhere? Well, it’s no secret the New Heights podcaster wasn’t playing his best at the start of the season — which is why Taylor has slipped out of the spotlight:

“It has been a little more of a natural progression for her to be less out there and attracting the attention, along with Travis not having the best season the first few weeks, to actually show her and her reactions.”

She’s there to support him! If he’s not playing well, it makes total sense why she wouldn’t be in the mood to entertain TV viewers or do a mini-photo shoot heading into the venue! But that’s all starting to change as he plays better! Hah! The source pointed out:

“But as of yesterday, Travis had an incredible game, she was seen with Brittany [Mahomes], so for the rest of the season it will be a case-by-case situation depending how he does. There is always a camera in her direction, it’s just not as big a thing this year as in years past. But we will continue to see her from time to time as she knows that everyone knows she is there anyway.”

It’s honestly nice that she can get away with more private attendance if that’s what she wants!

Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

