Are Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce 'Doomed'?! Why An NFL Source Thinks 'They Aren't Going To Go The Distance'

Taylor Swift going on the New Heights podcast silenced a lot of the doubters of her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Not just because she was trusting him with the launch of her new album that she’s so proud of — which was a HUGE deal for her. But it was the content, too. For the first time fans got to see them be as close to their authentic selves with each other as possible, and they gave such couple energy. They were rooting for each other, ribbing each other, reassuring each other. They just seemed totally in love in a way you can’t fake.

But will it last??

A new NFL source is speaking out and, well, kinda raining on the parade here. Speaking to Radar Online on Tuesday, the insider explained their theory for why they — and other people around him, or so they claim — believe the relationship is “ultimately doomed.” Damn.

They began by trying to explain how being with Tay hurt KillaTrav’s focus:

“Travis is someone who thrives on structure, but the celebrity lifestyle he’s stepped into with Taylor has shattered that.”

Um… Wasn’t the Kansas City Chiefs tight end a rich and famous guy before meeting Taylor? We mean, he hosted SNL for crying out loud! It’s not the same level of fame as now, sure, but it’s not like he was completely caught off guard. Right?

Well, the source points out her lifestyle during the Eras Tour was a lot more jet set than the baking and sewing thing she’s doing now — and it was what hurt his 2024 football season, a personal low stats-wise. And of course that dreadful Super Bowl performance:

“He’s haunted by how their constant travel, public appearances, and the party scene pulled his focus last season. In the long term, those worlds are very hard to balance — and that’s why people around him fear the relationship is ultimately doomed.

“Doomed”? Really?? Trav did already admit he lost focus. But he didn’t blame Taylor at all. He pointed to other distractions, as he thought about his career after the NFL:

“I think it might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up. And opportunities came up where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer.”

He did take a recurring role in Grotesquerie, host Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?, and make other cameos and appearances. And he’s kicking himself a bit over that:

“I never want the product to tail off, and I feel like these past two years haven’t been to my standard. I just have such a motivation to show up this year for my guys.”

But is any of that Taylor’s doing? We mean, it seems like post-Eras Tour this past summer they’re just being a regular couple. She’s been taking care of her parents, he’s been going to work every day. His work just happened to be retraining his body to be leaner and faster for the upcoming NFL season. Seems like they have found a balance. Why can’t they keep that?

Sure, she’ll eventually tour again, but he also ain’t gonna be playing football forever. 13 seasons is a lot for a tight end. He’d be getting close to retirement time whether he had an extremely distracting girlfriend or not.

The insider says there’s another, more long term issue — and it kinda goes the other way. Off the field, they just don’t want the same things:

“Plus, inside, he still loves being a party boy, and Taylor wants desperately to settle down and start a family. They aren’t going to go the distance.”

We can see Tay wanting a family. She doesn’t seem “desperate” about anything though! Both of them seem like they’re having tons of fun, and both seem like they might be thinking about family for the first time — but because they finally found each other.

Look, all party boys have to grow up at some point. And finding the right partner is a great motivation. Assuming Trav is going to regress to acting like a careless kid again feels really pessimistic. Regardless of what naysayers believe, people can grow and change and become better versions of themselves.

We choose to believe they’re making each other better — and they know it and will want to keep doing so forever!

What do YOU think??

[Image via New Heights/YouTube.]