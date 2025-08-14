OMG! Taylor Swift Reveals Her SEXIEST Look Yet With New Album Art -- LOOK!

Whoa! Taylor Swift‘s new era is her HOTTEST yet!

While hanging out with her beau Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast Wednesday, Tay Tay officially revealed the cover art and track list for The Life of a Showgirl! Out October 3rd! And oh boy, these pics are so steamy.

Ch-ch-check out the risqué cover (below):

And the back cover! With a track list featuring Sabrina Carpenter!!

LOVE!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

But there’s a few more photos other than these… And we have to say, this new era of Taylor’s seems to be her going into a more mature phase in her life.

Related: Will Taylor’s New Album Take Shots At Former BFF Blake?

This is the most skin T-Swizzle has EVER shown! On Instagram, the 35-year-old shared some alternate covers for her album, which are available to collect on her website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

You better sit down for this last one… We warned you!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Holy s**t, Tay!!

This is such a new look for her, but she looks Gorgeous! We’ve never seen anything like this from her. We mean, on The Eras Tour we got those sexy Eras Tour outfits and erotic dance moves — but this is a WHOLE new level of sexy. Are you breathless??

Watch her big reveal on the podcast around the 1 hour 28 minute mark (below):

Reactions on The Life of a Showgirl‘s photography so far, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via New Heights/YouTube]