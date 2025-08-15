Got A Tip?

Where Taylor Swift & Blake Lively's Friendship Stands Today After Falling Out!

So… what does Taylor Swift and Blake Lively‘s friendship look like these days??

As you know, the pair of former besties had a pretty heavy falling out amid the actress’ It Ends With Us legal drama with Justin Baldoni. If you’re not caught up on the Fortnight singer and Blake’s personal beef, get all the latest HERE, but simply put, this legal war was a BIG blow to their friendship… And according to a source for People on Friday, it’s pretty much done for.

With Taylor’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, hitting shelves this fall, everyone wants to know if she’ll write about her latest ex: Blake! It’s what Tay always does, after all… But considering their once extremely tight bond, would Taylor throw shots or try to take the high road? It’s hard to know what she’s gonna do at this point, but, uhhh, this new bit of intel isn’t looking too positive for Blake!

While the Gossip Girl alum is reportedly trying to rekindle things with her old pal, an insider delivered this brutal update on Friday:

“Taylor and Blake aren’t speaking.”

Ouch!

We guess Blake really did Ruin The Friendship

According to reports, it seems like the ex-BFFs haven’t been speaking to one another for months! That ain’t good! Maybe there’s really no turning back? And in that case, it seems highly likely that this breakup could be the inspiration for a new song.

Send us your best predictions (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Aug 15, 2025 09:05am PDT

