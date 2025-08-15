Is Taylor Swift's New Song Ruin The Friendship About Blake Lively?? Fans Think...

If this is true, Taylor Swift is being REALLY obvious with this title… but is it that far-fetched?

The 35-year-old pop star announced the track list of her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl on New Heights Wednesday, and fans absolutely freaked out! We mean, the photoshoot, the Sabrina Carpenter feature… exciting stuff! But one song title in particular caught Swifties’ eyes… because of the singer’s recent drama with Blake Lively.

We covered it all. As part of the ongoing It Ends With Us legal drama with Justin Baldoni, some pretty unsettling stuff came out about the way Blake treated Tay. She sent an email to him that implied she knowingly was exploiting her famous friend — using her as a “dragon” in the Game of Thrones parlance she referenced. Ew. And later one a source claimed Blake was threatening to leak all their private conversations if she didn’t get the support she wanted!

It was a total back-stabbing move for someone considered so close for so long. We mean, Tay even used the names of Blake and Ryan Reynolds‘ kids in her music! She’s their godmother! The whole crew was practically family, so this had to hurt a lot.

So when she announced a song titled Ruin The Friendship? Of course fans assumed it was about what happened with the Gossip Girl alum — considering that’s exactly what she did.

Related: Margaret Qualley Awkwardly Asked About Taylor’s New Album After She Ditched Jack Antonoff

On social media, users theorized:

“I am CER-TAIN that Ruin The Friendship on Taylor Swift’s new album is about Blake Lively.” “Did Taylor Swift just confirm the Blake Lively diss track?” “Blake Lively diss on the new Taylor album?” “Taylor Swift’s ruin the friendship HAS to be about Blake Lively” “I think after this album announcement it’s safe to say the Taylor-Blake friendship is OVER.”

On Wednesday, Billy Bush even made his own speculation, saying on the Hot Mics podcast that he thinks Tay would definitely address the Blake drama on her new album:

“I do think that she will shade Blake Lively on her album. Why? Because Blake Lively is, after all, an ex. And she likes to talk about her exes. She’s an ex. She’s an ex bestie. Her greatest regret has nothing to do with Justin Baldoni, ruining his career, giving him anxiety for life. That’s not her regret. Her regret is falling out with Taylor Swift. Everybody wants to be in that Swiftie entourage.”

Will Taylor Swift throw shade at Blake Lively on her new album? Billy thinks so! pic.twitter.com/6yGvMJLeWB — Hot Mics with Billy Bush (@hotmicsbilly) August 13, 2025

This isn’t the first time the Fortnight singer has written songs about her Bad Blood with ex friends, either…

Of course, the timeline isn’t perfect here. Most of the Blake stuff came out at the very end of 2024 and in 2025. Taylor said on the podcast the bulk of the songwriting was done in the summer of last year, when she was on tour in Europe. It doesn’t mean there aren’t exceptions, but… It does raise some doubts.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]